Transfer rumors, news: Branthwaite tops Real Madrid shortlist

Gab Marcotti believes that Real Madrid should fine Jude Bellingham in addition to his two game ban for swearing at the referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero. (2:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid are looking to improve their defence and have Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite on their shortlist, while Atalanta are preparing for Ademola Lookman's exit with a host of Premier League clubs keen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Lookman: Coach's criticism 'deeply disrespectful'

- Arsenal announce £17.7m loss after jump in wages

- Man United revenue down as Ten Hag sack cost revealed

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has previously been linked with a move to Man United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid have Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite top of their defensive wishlist for the summer, says the Daily Mail. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen are also on the Spanish club's radar, while they have long-standing interest in Arsenal's William Saliba. Madrid have struggled at the back this season, with Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba and Éder Militão suffering injury problems, and Branthwaite, 22, could cost them around €70m. Madrid will also look to bring in Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer once his contract expires in the summer.

- Plans have already been made for Ademola Lookman to leave Atalanta this summer, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 27-year-old has impressed in the UEFA Champions League this season but was publicly criticised by club manager Gian Piero Gasperini for taking -- and missing -- a penalty in Tuesday's defeat to Club Brugge. As such, Atalanta will try to clarify the situation between Lookman and Gasperini within the next 24 hours, although that isn't expected to change his summer plans amid reported Premier League interest in the Nigeria forward.

- Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are keeping tabs on AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. It is reported that the Rossoneri could be willing to move on from the 25-year-old Portugal international if they receive the right offer, as the club considers parting ways with several players following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Winger Samuel Chukwueze is also expected to leave, while there is additional uncertainty regarding the futures of midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

- The race for Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda remains open despite claims of an agreement with Manchester United, reports TEAMtalk. No deals of any kind are said to have been reached to sign the 17-year-old yet, although many "top" clubs in Europe are interested in landing him. It is reported that his representatives are set to meet with Barcelona in the coming weeks, while Manchester City and Liverpool are also watching his situation.

- Negotiations over a new contract between Bayern Munich and defender Dayot Upamecano have reached an advanced stage, reports Sky Sport Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga club are reported to be a "matter of days" away from reaching total agreement with the 26-year-old, as talks conclude regarding a five-year deal. Upamecano has made 29 starts across all competitions so far this season.

- Arsenal have agreed a "broad set of personal terms" with Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi ahead of a potential transfer, reports TEAMtalk. While the Gunners are yet to finalise a move for the Spain international, progress has seemingly been made ahead of the summer transfer window. Zubimendi, 26, has a €60m release clause in his contract, which Arsenal are willing to pay. The midfielder previously came close to joining Liverpool, only to later change his mind and reject a move to Anfield.

- Liverpool and Manchester City both want to sign Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, reports TEAMtalk. Frimpong, 24, started his career at City but failed to progress past the youth team and moved to Celtic in 2019 before starring at Leverkusen in recent seasons. The Netherlands international reportedly has a "gentlemen's agreement" with the German side to leave for around €40m if an offer arrives this summer.

- Juventus are considering extending Randal Kolo Muani's loan by another year, reports Relevo. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been in fine form since joining Juve on loan last month, bagging five goals in his first four Serie A matches. As such, the Italian club are keen to extend his stay in Turin by way of another loan, only this time, with the inclusion of a clause which would give them the right to make the transfer permanent. As a result, Calciomercato reports that the club are ready to let Dusan Vlahovic depart, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United linked.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Gab Marcotti on what the future holds for Ademola Lookman.

Lookman was always likely to be leaving Atalanta in the summer, though obviously coach Gian Piero Gasperini's words about his penalty-taking skills and the forward's public reaction on social media are only going to accelerate the matter. Lookman is 27 and has a year left on his contract, and Atalanta haven't been shy to move players on. However, they have the option of extending his deal until 2027 and are likely to do so to preserve his transfer value. Lookman is the reigning African Footballer of the Year (on the back of an excellent Africa Cup of Nations where he guided Nigeria into the final) and played a huge part in Atalanta's success last season, scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen and ending the year with 17 goals and nine assists across all competitions. He's enjoying another strong campaign this year, with 15 goals and six assists. He has played both in a front two and wide in a front three, and his relatively low wages (he's still on his original deal) means the club are looking to get somewhere north of €60m, possibly more. Atalanta have not been shy about cashing in on top players each year, having raised close to €150m through the departures of Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United and Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus alone.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- LAFC have announced that winger Cengiz Ünder has joined the MLS club on loan from Fenerbahce, on a deal through June 30 that includes an option to be made permanent.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:28 Will INEOS' cutbacks benefit Man Utd long term? Stewart Robson isn't convinced by INEOS' first 12 months in charge of Manchester United, saying that the co-owners "keep making mistakes.".

- Clubs in the Saudi Pro League could be prepared to offer Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah a contract worth up to €150m a year. (Ekrem Konur)

- PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang is interested in a move to Napoli, who had a €25m offer turned down in the January transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- Estudiantes are in talks with River Plate over a move to sign defender Ramiro Funes Mori. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- Birmingham City are expecting to receive offers worth "in excess of £5m" for midfielder Romelle Donovan in the summer. The 18-year-old England youth international is said to be on the radar of Premier League side Brentford. (Football Insider)

- Talks have stalled between Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona over a new contract. The Netherlands midfielder's deal is set to expire in June 2026, meaning he'll be available for a cut-price fee this summer. (Marca)

- Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 26, is keen to leave for more first-team opportunities and is a top target for Chelsea at around £40m. (Football Insider)

- Meanwhile, Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, 22, is on Chelsea's radar as they look to bring in a new No. 9. (Sun)

- Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are both looking to sign Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, 32, for around £50m. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea told Juventus that they wanted a fee of €33m to sign defender Renato Veiga permanently, which resulted in only a short-team loan. (Tuttomercatoweb)

- Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, 28, has been linked with Barcelona but wants to sign a new contract to extend his deal past 2027. (TBR)

- Manchester United are confident that Wolves forward Matheus Cunha will join them in the summer if Alejandro Garnacho departs. (GMS)

- Arsenal are ready to make a move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer, but the German club want around €80m. (Metro)

- Newcastle's Alexander Isak is Arsenal's top target for the summer, but the Gunners have been told that a move will cost them over £150m. (Mirror)

- Barcelona have shown interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (CaughtOffside)

- Bayern have extended the contract of goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, 28, by another year until 2030 due to the recent extension given to Manuel Neuer. (Bild)

- Borussia Dortmund have agreed a new deal for full-back Almugera Kabar. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Betis will ask for compensation if Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque leaves the club this month and cuts his loan short. Roque, 19, has failed to make an impact since joining Betis last summer and reports in Brazil claim Palmeiras are interested in signing the Brazil forward before their transfer window closes on Feb. 28. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Several Dutch clubs are interested in signing Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas. Serious offers for the 19-year-old are expected to arrive this summer following a breakthrough MLS campaign last year. (Tom Bogert)