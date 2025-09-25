Take a look back at Tony Hawk landing the 900 at the X Games in 1999. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

The skateboard Tony Hawk used to land an unprecedented 900 in competition sold for $1.152 million at auction Wednesday.

Julien's Auctions, which handled the sale of the skateboard, said the final price was approximately double the presale estimate. Hawk was on hand for the Los Angeles auction, which also accepted online bids. The buyer was not disclosed.

Hawk, 57, had shared his hopes for who would buy the skateboard earlier this month.

"I hope that it's someone that truly appreciates it or that that event or that object meant something to them and it's not just a flex because they have the money. I guess that's what I'm worried about," Hawk said. "... I would be stoked if it's someone that had a connection to skating or that maybe they're going to display it somewhere for other people to see."

Other items from the 900 were also sold Wednesday, including $115,200 for Hawk's helmet, $64,000 for his sneakers and $57,600 for his kneepads. Additional items throughout Hawk's career were also part of the auction.

Hawk has said proceeds from the auction will go to his nonprofit The Skatepark Project, which aims to build skate parks in underserved areas.

A trailblazer in the sport of skateboarding, Hawk landed the 900 during the X Games in San Francisco in June 1999. He is a 10-time X Games gold medalist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.