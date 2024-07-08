Open Extended Reactions

ESPN analyzed the language from iconic speeches to find out which emotions define them, and what makes them memorable. For 30 years, athletes, coaches, and others in the sports world have demonstrated a wide range of emotions while accepting ESPYS. But some speeches have been so powerful, moving, or important that the feelings stuck with us long after the applause stopped. So what makes a great ESPYS speech?

To understand this, we went beyond the surface. We analyzed 89 award acceptance speeches using sentiment analysis (assigning scores based on emotions like anger, joy, trust, etc.) to understand the tone of each speech. But we also looked deeper. We talked to academic and professional experts about how speakers can use words, tone, body language, and emotional arcs to connect with audiences in meaningful, memorable ways. And we asked ESPN host Gary Striewski, who has been right there for so many of these moments, what he loves to see when legendary athletes take a turn behind the microphone.

