The 2025 ESPYS commemorates the best moments from the past year in sports, and some of the biggest names from the sports world and Hollywood were in attendance.
Along with musical performances from Busta Rhymes, Clipse -- who recently released a new album titled "Let God Sort Em Out" -- and Gelo, the brother to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, stars came out to shine at the annual awards show.
This year's honorees will include WNBA legend Diana Taurasi and U.S. women's soccer national team player Alex Morgan, who will both receive the Icon Award. Oscar Robertson, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, David Walters and Eric Regan -- who are first responders from Greater Los Angeles -- will also be honored.
But before any award was presented, stars such as Simone Biles, Lamar Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Suni Lee, Damar Hamlin and the UConn Huskies women's basketball team made their statements on the red carpet.
Here are some of the top arrivals from the evening.