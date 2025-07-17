        <
          Full list of every ESPYS 2025 Award winner

          First broadcast in 1993, the ESPYS help raise funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. ESPN has helped raise over $265 million for the V Foundation in the past 32 years. Scott Clarke
          Jul 17, 2025, 12:00 AM

          The 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the greatest athletes and moments in sports. The show is underway on ABC and ESPN+. Find out who won here.

          Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics all-around

          Best Play: Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle

          Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Sloane Stephens

          Beyond the court: Sloane Stephens' humanitarian impact

          Take a look at how Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens' off-the-court achievements led her to the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

          Best Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher, USA Rugby

          Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Katie Schumacher-Cawley

          Icon Award: Alex Morgan and Diana Taurasi

          Best Athlete - Women's Sports: Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics

          Pat Tillman Award for Service: Los Angeles County firefighters David Walters and Erin Regan