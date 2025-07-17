Full list of every ESPYS 2025 Award winner

The 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the greatest athletes and moments in sports. The show is underway on ABC and ESPN+. Find out who won here.
Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics all-around
Best Play: Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Sloane Stephens
Take a look at how Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens' off-the-court achievements led her to the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher, USA Rugby
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Katie Schumacher-Cawley
Icon Award: Alex Morgan and Diana Taurasi
Best Athlete - Women's Sports: Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Los Angeles County firefighters David Walters and Erin Regan