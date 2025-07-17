Full list of every ESPYS 2025 Award winner

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the greatest athletes and moments in sports. The show is underway on ABC and ESPN+. Find out who won here.

Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics all-around

Best Play: Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Sloane Stephens

play 3:05 Beyond the court: Sloane Stephens' humanitarian impact Take a look at how Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens' off-the-court achievements led her to the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher, USA Rugby

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Katie Schumacher-Cawley

Icon Award: Alex Morgan and Diana Taurasi

Best Athlete - Women's Sports: Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Los Angeles County firefighters David Walters and Erin Regan