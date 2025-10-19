Ferrari's Charles Leclerc moves into second place, overtaking McLaren's Lando Norris at the beginning of the United States Grand Prix. (0:42)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Charles Leclerc hopes his podium at the U.S. Grand Prix will silence speculation around the future of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

Ferrari has endured a disappointing season with no grands prix victories and just six podiums from 19 races this year.

The Austin race weekend got underway amid rumours Vasseur could be replaced by former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner next year, something Lewis Hamilton labelled "a distraction" on Thursday.

Speaking in Washington D.C. on Friday, Ferrari CEO John Elkann felt the need to reiterate his support for his team principal despite signing Vasseur to a new contract less than three months ago.

Speaking on Sunday evening, Leclerc said Ferrari could be proud that it secured a podium amid the rumours and speculation.

Charles Leclerc took third place, behind winner Max Verstappen and runner-up Lando Norris. The U.S. Grand Prix is his sixth podium of the season. Peter Fox/Getty Images

"The second part of the season hasn't been easy, with completely unfounded noise and rumours around the team," he said. "I think to demonstrate that in those kinds of situations, we can stay focused on the job and be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling.

"I'm very happy. I'm very happy because obviously we had the gearbox problem [during Friday practice], which cost us a little bit of laps, which then meant we were a little bit on the back foot trying to recover in the sprint qualifying and sprint race.

"And then in qualifying, we did some fine-tuning, we found a lot more performance, and today was a really good race for us."

Ferrari has not had a winless season since 2021, but despite the boost of the podium on Sunday, Leclerc doubts a victory in the final five races of 2025 is possible.

"I still want to believe we can win a race before the end of the season, but again, I think we need to be realistic in our situation," he said. "And I don't think we quite have the car to do so. I think this weekend has been the perfect weekend for the team.

"I'll be surprised if we can achieve anything better until the end of the year. We'll take it race by race and see what can be done."