Ferrari president John Elkann has said drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc should "focus on driving and talk less," and has hinted that a lack of unity could be contributing to the team's poor results.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc suffered early retirements at Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, and both have been outspoken about their own and the team's struggles this season.

Hamilton, Formula 1's most successful driver of all-time, has yet to claim a single podium since joining Ferrari at the start of the year and labelled his debut season a "nightmare" after the race at Interlagos.

Elkann issued a plea to his drivers on Monday, pointing to Ferrari's improvement elsewhere this season in the pit-lane and on the track.

"Brazil was a huge disappointment," Elkann said at an event for Milano Cortina 2026, the next Winter Olympics.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have struggled for form at Ferrari this season. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that on one hand we have our mechanics, who are actually are winning the championship with their performance and everything they've done on the pit stops.

"If we look at our engineers, there's no doubt that the car has improved. If we look at the rest, it's not up to par.

"We certainly have drivers, for whom it's important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it's not impossible to get second place."

Elkann then said that Ferrari's success in the World Endurance Championship -- winning the constructors and drivers' titles -- showed that "when Ferrari is a team, we win."

"To win both as a constructor and as drivers is a beautiful demonstration that when Ferrari is united, when everyone is together, you can achieve great things," he added.

Ferrari is fourth in the F1 team standings after Sunday's race, 36 points behind second-placed Mercedes.

There are three races left in the 2025 season, in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.