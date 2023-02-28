Sometimes, crime does pay. In fact, some are expecting it to pay even more in 2023. The "unlawful act" in question, of course, is stealing bases, a transgression likely to rise under the guise of the new MLB rules.

There are four changes coming this season, all of which are expected to work in tandem to increase steals. Let's examine each of them with an eye towards how they might assist and abet runners in an increase of nefarious basepath activity.

Change No. 1: Disengagement from the rubber

With a runner on base, a pitcher is allowed to step off and/or try to pick him off only twice per plate appearance. A third attempt is allowed, but if the runner isn't called out, a balk is ruled. Once a runner advances, the disengagement count resets.

It may not happen a lot, but this sets things up for an entertaining "cat and mouse" game between the pitcher, catcher, and runner. Some will test the limits and extend their lead after two disengagements. It then becomes a decision of whether the pitcher has a better chance of picking off the daring runner, or if the catcher has a greater probability of throwing him out.