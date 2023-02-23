        <
          ESPN fantasy baseball: The 2023 Draft Kit

          If you want to end the 2023 fantasy baseball season by celebrating a championship, you've come to the right place. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
          Feb 23, 2023
          • ESPN Fantasy

          All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2023 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball.

          Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

          Changing the game

          Everything you need to know about our new baseball format

          The Playbook: Become an expert in 9 innings

          Inning 1: How to play fantasy baseball

          Inning 2: League Formats: Which is right for you?

          Inning 3: Everything you need to know about salary-cap drafts

          Inning 4: How to create the ultimate cheat sheet

          Inning 5: Roster optimization

          Inning 6: Nine must-follow tips

          Inning 7: Staying ahead of league trends

          Inning 8: Using advanced stats to get ahead

          Inning 9: Mastering the 2023 player pool

          Advice from our experts

          Zola: Impact of the new shift rules

          Karabell: Bold NL predictions

          Karabell: Bold AL predictions

          Kings of Command: Cockcroft's nine pitchers who could break out in 2023

          Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 pitcher?

          Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 hitter?

          Zola: Impact of the balanced schedule

          Mock draft: 10-team ESPN standard points (2/14)

          Rankings and cheat sheets

          Cockcroft: Points-league rankings

          Karabell: Head-to-head categories/rotisserie rankings

          Cheat Sheet Central

          Custom Dollar Value Generator

          Cockcroft: How to use the Custom Dollar Value Generator

          Roster-building essentials

          2023 Player Projections and Outlooks

          "Hot stove" free agent and player movement tracker

          Live Draft Results

          Closer depth chart

          MLB depth charts

          For Dynasty Leaguers

          Dynasty Top 300

