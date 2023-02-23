All of your fantasy baseball draft preparation needs collected in one place! Here you'll find rankings, projections, cheat sheets, analysis and strategy. Check back every day for new content through Opening Day of the 2023 season. If this is your first time playing fantasy baseball, might we recommend starting with the basics: The Playbook: How to play fantasy baseball.

Don't have a team yet? Create or join a league and then dive into the latest draft-prep material tailored for whatever format you prefer.

Changing the game

Everything you need to know about our new baseball format

The Playbook: Become an expert in 9 innings

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

•Inning 1: How to play fantasy baseball

•Inning 2: League Formats: Which is right for you?

•Inning 3: Everything you need to know about salary-cap drafts

•Inning 4: How to create the ultimate cheat sheet

•Inning 5: Roster optimization

•Inning 6: Nine must-follow tips

•Inning 7: Staying ahead of league trends

•Inning 8: Using advanced stats to get ahead

•Inning 9: Mastering the 2023 player pool

Advice from our experts

• Zola: Impact of the new shift rules

• Karabell: Bold NL predictions

• Karabell: Bold AL predictions

• Kings of Command: Cockcroft's nine pitchers who could break out in 2023

• Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 pitcher?

• Fantasy roundtable: Who is the No. 1 hitter?

• Zola: Impact of the balanced schedule

• Mock draft: 10-team ESPN standard points (2/14)

Rankings and cheat sheets

2023 Player Projections & Outlooks Access hundreds of player projections and profiles by rank, position or MLB team.

Player Projections & Outlooks >>

• Cockcroft: Points-league rankings

• Karabell: Head-to-head categories/rotisserie rankings

• Cheat Sheet Central

• Custom Dollar Value Generator

• Cockcroft: How to use the Custom Dollar Value Generator

Roster-building essentials

• 2023 Player Projections and Outlooks

• "Hot stove" free agent and player movement tracker

• Live Draft Results

• Closer depth chart

• MLB depth charts

For Dynasty Leaguers

• Dynasty Top 300

From The Archives:

From 2020 :Dynasty league strategy: How to build a perennial contender

• From 2020 Karabell's Dos and Don'ts of drafting

• From 2020 How to mock draft like a pro

• From 2020 The lost art of shadow-mocking

• From 2020 How to optimize your roster for stolen bases

• From 2020 Fantasy baseball's lasting legacy

• From 2020 Project "GOAT" celebrates 40 years of fantasy baseball