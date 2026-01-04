Alaina Getzenberg discusses the history behind Highmark Stadium before what could be the final game played at the site in Week 18. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The likely end of an era has arrived.

After 53 seasons, it is time to say goodbye to a stadium that has seen several name changes, postseason successes, historic droughts and the team's franchise quarterbacks. The first regular-season game at then-Rich Stadium, now known as Highmark Stadium, pitted the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets, and the last will once again be against the Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS).

The Bills, who are the seventh seed in the AFC, could jump up to the fifth or sixth seed after Week 18, giving them a small chance to host the AFC Championship Game if the top seeds lose in the playoffs. Barring that unlikely scenario, this will be the final game played at Highmark Stadium (or what locals affectionately refer to as The Ralph) before the team moves across the street to the new Highmark Stadium next season.

Here are the top sights, sounds and scenes from an emotional day in Western New York.