It's never too late to debut a uniform, especially in arguably the biggest game of the season. The San Francisco 49ers know all about that.
The new year brings a new look for the 49ers, who will wear their "Rivalries" uniform against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The all-black uniforms include a first-of-its-kind black helmet with red stripes and a gold face mask. The number font is a classic saloon theme etched in gold with the color also appearing throughout the uniform in a nod to the Gold Rush era. Nicknamed "For the Faithful," the combination features a gold "Faithful" cursive scripture just above the red numbers. San Francisco is the last team to debut the "Rivalries" series uniforms this season.
In their final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills are bringing back red helmets against the New York Jets, who will wear their own throwbacks. Buffalo wore the lids from 1987-2001, a stretch that included 10 playoff and four Super Bowl appearances. The helmets include classic blue and white striping with white face masks. The Bills will don it with blue jerseys and white pants.
It's a classic look for the Minnesota Vikings, too, who are wearing their "Vikings Classic" look versus the Green Bay Packers. The primary difference for Minnesota's throwbacks threads is a deeper purple with larger numbers featuring a gold trim. The purple helmet boasts a vintage horn and gray face mask, while classic stripes run on the sleeves.
Other throwbacks around the league include "Kelly Green" for the Philadelphia Eagles, "Prowler" for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Orange Crush-era look for the Denver Broncos, rounding out a busy final week of the regular season. Alternates will be represented by the H-Town Blue combination from the Houston Texans.
Here's a look at the Week 18 uniforms for all NFL teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: Orange
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver green
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Legacy blue
Jersey: Orange crush
Pants: White
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: H-town blue
Jersey: H-town blue
Pants: H-town blue
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: White
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Sol
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Silver
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Kelly green
Jersey: Kelly green
Pants: Silver
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: White
Pants: College navy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA