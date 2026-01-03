        <
        >

          NFL Week 18 uniforms: 49ers debut 'Rivalries' threads

          San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy poses in the 49ers' NFL "Rivalries" uniform. Terrell Lloyd/49ers
          • Anthony GharibJan 3, 2026, 02:00 PM

          It's never too late to debut a uniform, especially in arguably the biggest game of the season. The San Francisco 49ers know all about that.

          The new year brings a new look for the 49ers, who will wear their "Rivalries" uniform against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The all-black uniforms include a first-of-its-kind black helmet with red stripes and a gold face mask. The number font is a classic saloon theme etched in gold with the color also appearing throughout the uniform in a nod to the Gold Rush era. Nicknamed "For the Faithful," the combination features a gold "Faithful" cursive scripture just above the red numbers. San Francisco is the last team to debut the "Rivalries" series uniforms this season.

          In their final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills are bringing back red helmets against the New York Jets, who will wear their own throwbacks. Buffalo wore the lids from 1987-2001, a stretch that included 10 playoff and four Super Bowl appearances. The helmets include classic blue and white striping with white face masks. The Bills will don it with blue jerseys and white pants.

          It's a classic look for the Minnesota Vikings, too, who are wearing their "Vikings Classic" look versus the Green Bay Packers. The primary difference for Minnesota's throwbacks threads is a deeper purple with larger numbers featuring a gold trim. The purple helmet boasts a vintage horn and gray face mask, while classic stripes run on the sleeves.

          Other throwbacks around the league include "Kelly Green" for the Philadelphia Eagles, "Prowler" for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Orange Crush-era look for the Denver Broncos, rounding out a busy final week of the regular season. Alternates will be represented by the H-Town Blue combination from the Houston Texans.

          Here's a look at the Week 18 uniforms for all NFL teams.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Orange

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver green

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Legacy blue

          Jersey: Orange crush

          Pants: White

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: H-town blue

          Jersey: H-town blue

          Pants: H-town blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: White

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Sol

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Silver

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Kelly green

          Jersey: Kelly green

          Pants: Silver

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: College navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA