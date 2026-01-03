Open Extended Reactions

It's never too late to debut a uniform, especially in arguably the biggest game of the season. The San Francisco 49ers know all about that.

The new year brings a new look for the 49ers, who will wear their "Rivalries" uniform against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The all-black uniforms include a first-of-its-kind black helmet with red stripes and a gold face mask. The number font is a classic saloon theme etched in gold with the color also appearing throughout the uniform in a nod to the Gold Rush era. Nicknamed "For the Faithful," the combination features a gold "Faithful" cursive scripture just above the red numbers. San Francisco is the last team to debut the "Rivalries" series uniforms this season.

In their final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills are bringing back red helmets against the New York Jets, who will wear their own throwbacks. Buffalo wore the lids from 1987-2001, a stretch that included 10 playoff and four Super Bowl appearances. The helmets include classic blue and white striping with white face masks. The Bills will don it with blue jerseys and white pants.

It's a classic look for the Minnesota Vikings, too, who are wearing their "Vikings Classic" look versus the Green Bay Packers. The primary difference for Minnesota's throwbacks threads is a deeper purple with larger numbers featuring a gold trim. The purple helmet boasts a vintage horn and gray face mask, while classic stripes run on the sleeves.

Other throwbacks around the league include "Kelly Green" for the Philadelphia Eagles, "Prowler" for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Orange Crush-era look for the Denver Broncos, rounding out a busy final week of the regular season. Alternates will be represented by the H-Town Blue combination from the Houston Texans.

Here's a look at the Week 18 uniforms for all NFL teams.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: Orange

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver green

Denver Broncos

Helmet: Legacy blue

Jersey: Orange crush

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Houston Texans

Helmet: H-town blue

Jersey: H-town blue

Pants: H-town blue

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Jacksonville Jaguars

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: White

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal

Pants: Sol

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Minnesota Vikings

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

New York Jets

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Kelly green

Jersey: Kelly green

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: White

Pants: College navy

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA