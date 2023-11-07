Open Extended Reactions

Tracking the offseason MLB trades and signings with fantasy baseball implications for the upcoming season, Eric Karabell and Tristan H. Cockcroft will analyze and provide an outlook for all of the key players involved.

Shohei Ohtani is the hottest commodity on the market, even with the expectation that he will not pitch at all in 2024. Among those who will take the mound next season, we've got the likes of Aaron Nola, Blake Snell and Josh Hader potentially on the move. At the plate, names like Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman could generate some buzz.

Check back often as more players find their potential new homes for 2023.

Players will be separated by position, and then listed in order of fantasy relevance within each positional grouping. Also included are links to any stand-alone analysis stories and/or videos regarding free agent signings and trades.

Note: Players who end up re-signing with their previous team will not always be included. Seven players were extended qualifying offers by their teams and have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 14 to either accept or decline. Those players will be listed in italics until they make their decision.

Catcher

Some names still on the market: Mitch Garver, Gary Sanchez, Curt Casali, Austin Hedges, Yasmani Grandal, Tom Murphy, Victor Caratini, Martin Maldonado

First base

Some names still on the market: Rhys Hoskins, Joey Gallo, Carlos Santana, C.J. Cron, Gio Urshela, Garrett Cooper, Joey Votto, Ji Man Choi, Brandon Belt

Second base

Some names still on the market: Adam Frazier, Whit Merrifield, Donovan Solano, Tony Kemp, Brad Miller

Shortstop

Some names still on the market: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Amed Rosario, Tim Anderson, Enrique Hernandez, Brandon Crawford, Adalberto Mondesi, Elvis Andrus, Didi Gregorius

Third base

Some names still on the market: Matt Chapman, Jeimer Candelario, Evan Longoria, Mike Moustakas, Josh Donaldson, Justin Turner, Eduardo Escobar

Outfield

Mark Canha traded from Brewers to Tigers: Detroit acquired Canha's contract in exchange for a minor-league pitcher, agreeing to pick up the veteran $11.5 million team option. One of the better on-base specialists currently in the game (although that's as much due to his penchant for being hit by pitches as it is for his strike-zone judgment), Canha should occupy a similarly sizable role in Detroit to the ones he occupied for the Athletics, Mets and Brewers over the past five seasons, with similar fantasy production.

Canha was a top-200 overall option (and top-125 hitter) in points leagues, but also a top-300 rotisserie performer in 2023, the latter a credit to his above-average speed and unusually good success rate in stealing bases (80% career). -- Cockcroft

Some names still on the market: Cody Bellinger, Teoscar Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Harrison Bader, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Michael Brantley, Tommy Pham, David Peralta, Randal Grichuk, Michael Taylor, Robbie Grossman, Kevin Kiermaier, Garrett Cooper, Andrew McCutchen, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Aaron Hicks, Jesse Winker, Jurickson Profar, Kevin Pillar, Jung Hoo Lee (KBO)

Designated hitter

Some names still on the market: Shohei Ohtani, J.D. Martinez, Jorge Soler

Starting pitcher

Some names still on the market: Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Eduardo Rodriguez, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery, Michael Wacha, Marcus Stroman, Mike Clevinger, Lucas Giolito, Luis Severino, Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty, Martin Perez, Zack Greinke, Seth Lugo, Johnny Cueto, James Paxton, Rich Hill, Michael Lorenzen, Kyle Gibson, Vince Velasquez, Hyun Jin Ryu, Corey Kluber, Yoshinobu Yamamoto (NPB), Shota Imanaga (NPB)

Relief pitcher

Some names still on the market: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Will Smith, Andrew Chafin, David Robertson, Daniel Hudson, Dylan Floro, Nick Martinez, Hector Neris, Keynan Middleton, Wandy Peralta, Aroldis Chapman