It seemed perfectly reasonable and expected that the sputtering St. Louis Cardinals would turn to RHP Giovanny Gallegos to handle the ninth-inning work when RHP Ryan Helsley went on the IL last week due to a forearm strain. After all, Helsley and Gallegos split the saves for the first 10 weeks of the season, neither dominating but each performing well enough to warrant more opportunities. This is what manager Oliver Marmol chose, and yeah, it frustrated fantasy managers.

Imagine how Gallegos investors felt when their guy didn't get the saves, even when Helsley left.