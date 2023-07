Normal seven-day weeks return in fantasy baseball's Week 15, with a Monday slate of entirely night games, 11 teams scheduled to play on all seven days and only the Colorado Rockies hindered by a five-game schedule.

As the week begins on the fourth day of action since the All-Star break, most of the pitchers aligned to work twice during Week 15 are either fourth or fifth starters in their teams' rotations, or pitchers who were pushed back by their teams to provide them additional rest.