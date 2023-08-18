A pair of superstars, included in high-profile trades by their former teams, will make their first visits to their former stomping grounds during the weekend of fantasy baseball's Week 20. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, dealt by the Boston Red Sox in February 2020, will play at Fenway Park for the first time since that trade as his Dodgers visit for a three-game series. Similarly, the San Diego Padres' Josh Hader, shipped there by the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2022 trade deadline, visits American Family Field for the first time since that transaction as his Padres drop in for a three-game series with playoff implications on the line.

The New York Yankees are expected to welcome Carlos Rodon, who has made six largely mediocre starts between forearm and hamstring injuries this season, back to their rotation Tuesday for the opener of their three-game home series against the Washington Nationals.