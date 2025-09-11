ESPN Fantasy's default points-league scoring explained

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Fantasy is always looking for new ways to improve our game experience, and in 2020 we debuted a new default fantasy basketball scoring system for head-to-head points leagues. Not only did it increase overall scoring, but it better represented modern NBA action.

Here you can compare the new and old versions:

New default system*

Point = 1

3PM = 1

FGA = -1

FGM = 2

FTA = -1

FTM = 1

REB = 1

AST = 2

STL = 4

BLK = 4

TOV = -2

Old default system

Point = 1

FGA = -1

FGM = 1

FTA = -1

FTM = 1

REB = 1

AST = 1

STL = 1

BLK = 1

TOV = -1

We used advanced analytics to flesh out the best way to reflect NBA scoring -- especially in this age of 3-point shooting -- and kept it simple to understand.

We'll do the math** for you, so it's easy to follow as you watch NBA games. Here's how many fantasy points your player will score when he does the following:

3-pointer made = 5

2-pointer made = 3

Free throw made = 1

Field goal or free throw missed = -1

Simple. Make shots, get fantasy points. Hit 3s, get even more fantasy points. Miss shots, lose some fantasy points. The more volume and efficiency your scorer has, the better, but neither is a necessity.

That's because if your player hits the glass, dishes passes, swipes balls or rejects shots, he will be appropriately rewarded:

REB = 1

AST = 2

STL = 4

BLK = 4

TOV = -2

We gave more weight to the stats that are tougher to come by, so dimes are worth more than rebounds, and steals and blocks are worth the most. And, of course, players are penalized a bit for turnovers.

In the end, NBA stars will be amongst the elite in ESPN Fantasy's new default points scoring, but there is also room for lower-volume players to shine. That includes those NBA glue guys you love for their hustle, double-double bigs, and players who share the rock and hit 3s.

New leagues will automatically default to the new system, which is the format our experts will refer to in their content going forward.

*Glossary

Point = each point scored

3PM = 3-pointer made

FGA = field goal attempt

FGM = field goal made

FTA = free throw attempt

FTM = free throw made

REB = rebound

AST = assist

STL = steal

BLK = block

TOV = turnover

**Scoring math:

3-pointer made = 5 (3 for three points scored, 1 for a 3-pointer, 2 for a field goal made, and -1 for a field goal attempt; 3+1+2-1=5).

2-pointer made = 3 (2 for two points scored, 2 for a field goal made, -1 for a field goal attempt; 2+2-1=3)

Free throw made = 1 (1 for one point scored, 1 for a free throw made, -1 for a free throw attempt; 1+1-1=1)