Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.
What you need to know for Saturday's games
A six-game Friday in the NBA saw some players who are widely available in ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues shine. For instance, the Miami Heat started rising rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (rostered in 21.3% of ESPN leagues) against the Atlanta Hawks; he responded with 19 points and seven boards in the victory.
The Golden State Warriors might have found an emergent rookie, as well. Trayce Jackson-Davis (9.0% rostered), the 57th pick of this past summer's draft, has pulled down 28 boards over the past two games and has been a key cog for a team that badly needed frontcourt reinforcements. Given Draymond Green's indefinite status, it's time to roster this rookie.
Shifting to Saturday's massive 13-game schedule, it's luckily not a slate that seems overwhelmed with injury news. There are, of course, some key notes, such as no Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland against the Chicago Bulls tonight, which vaults a few names into our streaming section below.
Karl-Anthony Towns is sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves, which makes Naz Reid (37.2%) more bankable. The Utah Jazz also face some injury concerns, namely with guards Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson potentially out, a scenario we expand on in the Stream Team.
With several contests set with totals at or above 240 points, such as the Orlando Magic at the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's a good night to identify rosters you want to build around.
Saturday's Stream Team
Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cleveland Cavaliers (46.9%): This is an ideal spot to roster and play LeVert. Two star guards are out for the Cavs, while the team already needed more secondary creation. Which is to say, LeVert is going to be busy scoring and creating tonight against the Bulls.
Collin Sexton, PG/SG, Jazz (50.4%): A revival is underway with Sexton. The former high-volume combo guard from his Cleveland days has had a limited role for much of his time with the Jazz. Now that some injuries are ushering in higher usage, Sexton is hot from the floor and set to produce against a Raptors team on the end of a back-to-back.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Warriors (9.0%): The aforementioned emergent rookie is thriving thanks to the trust of Steve Kerr and tons of rewarding rebounding chances. Given the roster's clear need for cleaning the glass, Jackson-Davis should log around 30 minutes this evening.
Patrick Williams, SF/PF, Bulls (10.6%): In addition to Coby White's rise, Williams is another positive story that the Bulls badly needed this season. The former top-five pick is putting it together with a blend of two-way play for Chicago. With Cleveland also missing some frontcourt defensive impact from the lineup, Williams is in a good spot.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
12:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York
BPI Projection: Knicks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Foot); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Elbow)
Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); DaQuan Jeffries, (GTD - Illness)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 50.6 FPTS (29.4 pts, 10.8 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 44.4 FPTS (26.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Khris Middleton, SF: 28.5 FPTS (14.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.9 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 24.3 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.6 blk)
Bobby Portis, PF/C: 22.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 21.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Andre Jackson Jr., SG: 11.9 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 0.7 ast)
Knicks projections:
Julius Randle, PF: 47.7 FPTS (27.7 pts, 10.1 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 46.2 FPTS (27.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.9 3PM)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (19.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 24.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 9.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 22.3 FPTS (12.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (7.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 16.0 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Boston Celtics at LA Clippers
3:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Ankle); Svi Mykhailiuk, (GTD - Heel); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Ankle); Luke Kornet, (OUT - Thigh)
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (GTD - Hip); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Undisclosed)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 45.9 FPTS (26.4 pts, 7.8 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 43.3 FPTS (25.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 34.3 FPTS (15.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 33.4 FPTS (14.8 pts, 6.4 reb, 4.7 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 19.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 16.5 FPTS (4.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 16.1 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Clippers projections:
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 42.8 FPTS (22.1 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.0 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 38.0 FPTS (15.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 7.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 37.4 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 26.7 FPTS (11.9 pts, 9.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.4 blk)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 22.3 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 20.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Terance Mann, SG/SF: 16.8 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 53.0 FPTS (24.3 pts, 10.9 reb, 7.1 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 29.1 FPTS (13.5 pts, 6.0 reb, 3.4 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 28.2 FPTS (14.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 26.2 FPTS (12.7 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 20.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 20.3 FPTS (9.2 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 15.5 FPTS (8.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 40.0 FPTS (21.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 34.1 FPTS (19.2 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Gordon Hayward, SF: 29.6 FPTS (15.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 4.4 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 21.5 FPTS (10.0 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 21.5 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 17.5 FPTS (7.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Nathan Mensah, C: 13.2 FPTS (5.4 pts, 5.4 reb, 0.7 ast)
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
BPI Projection: Pacers in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Wrist); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Heel); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Ankle)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SG/SF/PF: 37.3 FPTS (20.9 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.7 ast)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 36.3 FPTS (22.4 pts, 6.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 23.5 FPTS (11.3 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 22.4 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 20.0 FPTS (8.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.5 blk)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 16.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 15.8 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 43.7 FPTS (21.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 8.5 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 24.2 FPTS (13.3 pts, 7.4 reb, 0.8 ast, 2.2 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 23.9 FPTS (15.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.6 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 20.9 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 20.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans
7 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Ankle); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Illness); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)
Rockets projections:
Fred VanVleet, PG: 39.6 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 7.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.4 FPTS (20.4 pts, 9.4 reb, 5.0 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 27.4 FPTS (16.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 24.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 8.9 reb, 1.6 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 23.5 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jeff Green, PF: 14.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 0.9 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 12.6 FPTS (4.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 42.0 FPTS (25.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.1 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 38.9 FPTS (20.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 32.5 FPTS (15.1 pts, 10.5 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.4 blk)
Zion Williamson, PF: 28.9 FPTS (18.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.9 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 21.5 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.7 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 16.1 FPTS (7.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 15.3 FPTS (5.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Hawks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee)
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); AJ Griffin, (GTD - Personal); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 48.9 FPTS (28.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 6.8 ast)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 41.3 FPTS (24.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.2 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 30.0 FPTS (19.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 blk)
Santi Aldama, PF/C: 19.4 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Vince Williams Jr., SF: 19.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 16.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Bismack Biyombo, C: 15.9 FPTS (7.3 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 48.4 FPTS (29.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 9.5 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 38.3 FPTS (20.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (15.4 pts, 6.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 28.6 FPTS (15.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 26.5 FPTS (12.0 pts, 10.6 reb, 0.9 ast, 1.9 blk)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 18.7 FPTS (8.4 pts, 6.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Wesley Matthews, SF: 9.1 FPTS (3.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 0.8 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: Nets in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness)
Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 40.2 FPTS (23.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 31.2 FPTS (20.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 21.7 FPTS (12.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 19.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.3 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 18.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 0.9 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 18.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 16.9 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.1 ast)
Nets projections:
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 36.1 FPTS (15.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 35.0 FPTS (21.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 32.4 FPTS (23.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 23.4 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 23.2 FPTS (11.0 pts, 8.6 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.1 blk)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 17.2 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 15.8 FPTS (5.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
BPI Projection: Raptors in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Hamstring); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Foot); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot)
Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 29.7 FPTS (16.3 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 28.2 FPTS (17.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
John Collins, PF: 23.4 FPTS (12.5 pts, 7.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 22.4 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 20.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 19.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 7.5 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.6 blk)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 18.3 FPTS (5.9 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.2 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 43.4 FPTS (21.1 pts, 8.5 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.2 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 40.5 FPTS (22.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 5.1 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 32.1 FPTS (15.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 27.5 FPTS (14.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 24.1 FPTS (10.3 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 22.0 FPTS (10.3 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 20.1 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Bulls in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Wrist); Donovan Mitchell, (OUT - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)
Cavaliers projections:
Max Strus, SG/SF: 29.0 FPTS (13.8 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 27.6 FPTS (13.3 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 24.8 FPTS (13.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
Craig Porter, SG: 19.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 16.5 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 16.5 FPTS (5.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 15.3 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 42.3 FPTS (25.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.7 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 38.2 FPTS (18.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 37.4 FPTS (17.4 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.6 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 25.5 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 20.6 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 17.9 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 15.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 0.6 ast)
Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
BPI Projection: Thunder in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Back); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Wrist)
Thunder: Josh Giddey, (OUT - Ankle)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 45.5 FPTS (24.6 pts, 7.2 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 43.8 FPTS (23.4 pts, 13.6 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.1 blk)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 29.3 FPTS (14.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.7 ast)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 28.0 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 17.2 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 17.2 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 16.3 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 59.7 FPTS (31.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 6.3 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 32.5 FPTS (17.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 22.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 20.2 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 18.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 17.5 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jaylin Williams, C: 11.8 FPTS (4.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Mavericks in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Back)
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Green, (GTD - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Heel); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Quadriceps); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)
Spurs projections:
Keldon Johnson, SF: 35.5 FPTS (18.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 29.7 FPTS (17.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 22.8 FPTS (11.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Zach Collins, PF/C: 20.6 FPTS (11.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 20.5 FPTS (11.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 20.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 18.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.2 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 31.8 FPTS (18.8 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.4 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 24.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Grant Williams, PF: 22.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Dante Exum, PG: 22.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 19.4 FPTS (13.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Seth Curry, PG/SG: 14.3 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Dwight Powell, C: 14.1 FPTS (6.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
BPI Projection: Warriors in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Thumb); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Groin)
Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Illness); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 40.8 FPTS (24.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 35.9 FPTS (23.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 27.6 FPTS (13.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 27.6 FPTS (12.9 pts, 10.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 17.8 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Toumani Camara, PF: 17.1 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Skylar Mays, PG/SG: 14.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 1.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 45.7 FPTS (26.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.5 ast, 4.5 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 27.7 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 24.2 FPTS (7.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.3 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 19.9 FPTS (11.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 19.1 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.9 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 17.6 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
Kevon Looney, PF/C: 16.0 FPTS (5.6 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Karl-Anthony Towns, (OUT - Knee)
Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 46.5 FPTS (28.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 30.4 FPTS (13.8 pts, 12.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 30.0 FPTS (11.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 23.7 FPTS (14.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 21.5 FPTS (11.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 18.2 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.9 ast)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 13.7 FPTS (5.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 44.4 FPTS (27.1 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 38.7 FPTS (17.5 pts, 10.6 reb, 6.0 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 27.6 FPTS (15.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 21.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 19.7 FPTS (7.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 18.3 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 15.8 FPTS (6.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.4 ast)