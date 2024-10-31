Open Extended Reactions

Women's college basketball is about to take the handoff from the most-talked-about WNBA season ever. The star watch is on right away: Who is No. 1 in ESPN's preseason top 25 player rankings?

We debated between dynamic scorer JuJu Watkins of the USC Trojans and former national player of the year Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies.

Great cases can be made for both guards, who met in an Elite Eight game last season the Huskies won 80-73. Bueckers had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists then; Watkins -- who starts in the top spot after getting two first-place votes (Bueckers had the other) -- had 29 points and 10 rebounds.

They will face off this season on Dec. 21 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Bueckers could be the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick next April; Watkins could be in that spot in 2027.

Seven teams -- LSU, NC State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas, UCLA and USC -- put multiple players in our ranking. Azzi Fudd, Bueckers' UConn teammate, is a notable omission. Fudd, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, is expected back in December and will be considered for subsequent player rankings this season.

Last season's freshman class made headlines, and it is well represented here with six sophomores in the top 25. No current freshmen made the list, which was compiled by voting from ESPN's Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel.

All stats are from 2023-24 unless otherwise noted.

Guard | 6-foot-2 | sophomore

Stats: 27.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG

As the No. 1 recruit, Watkins was a known commodity entering her freshman season. But she still managed to surpass expectations of just how dominant and transformative she would be in Year 1. She did a little bit of everything but ultimately stood out as a walking bucket: Scoring more points than any other freshman in Division I history (920), Watkins is the nation's top returning scorer with Caitlin Clark off to the WNBA. With more help around Watkins this season, particularly from new addition Kiki Iriafen, the Trojans are among the favorites to reach the Final Four in Tampa. -- Philippou

Guard | 6-foot-0 | redshirt senior

Stats: 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.8 APG

Playing in her first full season since 2020-21, Bueckers reminded the nation how transcendent she is as she propelled the depleted Huskies back to the Final Four last season. Along the way, she also showed off her defensive improvement and versatility, averaging 3.6 stocks per game (steals plus blocks) playing out of position as power forward. The urgency has never been higher for Bueckers, who came to UConn with the goal of winning a national championship. To make that happen, she'll have to play with more assertiveness than she has ever displayed, particularly as she leads a group of mostly underclassmen or less experienced players. -- Philippou

Guard | 5-foot-6 | sophomore

Stats: 22.6 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.6 SPG

Despite being a top-five recruit, Hidalgo still surprised the basketball world with how good she was as a freshman. With Olivia Miles out for the season, Hidalgo took over for the Irish right away, scoring 31 points in her debut against South Carolina. She elevated injury-plagued Notre Dame to an ACC tournament title and a spot in the Sweet 16. Hidalgo scored at least 10 points in all 35 games, all while being a defensive menace and leading the country in steals. In a year without Watkins or Clark, Hidalgo would have been a lock for national freshman of the year and a prime candidate for player of the year -- and the latter might still be in her future. -- Creme

4. Kiki Iriafen, USC Trojans

Guard | 6-foot-3 | senior

Stats: 19.4 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.3 APG

Iriafen blossomed in her third year at Stanford after averaging 4.2 and 6.7 points her first two seasons. Her 41-point, 16-rebound performance led the Cardinal past Iowa State in the second round of the 2024 NCAA tournament. She will spend her final college season at USC in her hometown of Los Angeles and is expected to be a 2025 WNBA draft lottery pick. -- Voepel

Forward/guard | 6-foot-1 | sophomore

Stats: 16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG

Booker assumed a larger role after guard Rori Harmon was lost for the season to a knee injury last December. Booker was co-Big 12 player of the year, the first time a freshman won the honor. Then she excelled in her first postseason, leading Texas to the Big 12 tournament title and the Elite Eight. Now she gets ready to take on the SEC. -- Voepel

Center | 6-foot-7 | junior

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 BPG

After not playing much as a freshman at Stanford, Betts seemed at home in Los Angeles and played like a former No. 1 recruit. By season's end, getting the ball to Betts in the post was the foundation of the Bruins' offense. Still, defense remains her stronger end of the floor and her rim protection has become elite. She led UCLA in scoring and rebounding and was fourth in the country in field goal percentage. Those numbers could only grow with more 3-point shooting surrounding Betts this season. -- Creme

Guard | 6-foot-1 | senior

Stats: 16.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.5 SPG

Morrow averaged 23.8 points and 13.0 rebounds over her two years at DePaul before transferring to LSU last season. Her averages dropped a bit, as was expected on a much more talented Tigers team, but Morrow adjusted well to her role and SEC competition. She finished the season with 22 double-doubles, including in LSU's Elite Eight loss to Iowa. -- Voepel

Guard | 5-foot-10 | junior

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.1 SPG

Even when she is deferring to teammates, it's hard not to notice Johnson's energy. She's a spark plug all while having the talent of a star. Her game is rooted in fundamentals and doesn't have a hole in it. After winning SEC freshman of the year in 2023, Johnson got even better last season. She had the highest field goal percentage and 3-point percentage among the LSU regulars, while also providing solid perimeter defense. And if the end of the season was a sign of what's to come, Johnson is poised for a big year. She scored 20 or more points in six of LSU's final eight games, including 24 against UCLA and 23 against Iowa in the regionals of the NCAA tournament. -- Creme

Guard | 5-foot-6 | senior

Stats: 14.1 PPG, 7.8 APG, 3.1 SPG (12 games)

Preseason ranking: 14

Arguably the best two-way guard in the country, Harmon was in the early player of the year conversation last fall prior to a December ACL tear. In a breakout performance before her injury, she recorded 27 points and 13 assists in Texas' win over UConn, plus held Bueckers to 13 points, prompting coach Geno Auriemma to call Harmon "the best player we've played against this year, by far." Harmon was fully cleared to return to the court earlier this month, and the Longhorns are itching to get her back on the floor -- and playing alongside a budding Madison Booker -- as they seek their first Final Four berth under coach Vic Schaefer. -- Philippou

Center | 6-foot-6 | graduate student

Stats: 19.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 61.9% FG

Lee is in her seventh year of college, having redshirted 2018-19 and 2022-23 because of injuries. She has played four seasons and is using the 2020-21 COVID-19 waiver for her fifth season. Lee is working on her second master's degree in school and is one of the most productive centers in the country. She led K-State back to the NCAA tournament last season. -- Voepel

11. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Guard | 5-foot-6 | graduate student

Stats: 18.8 PPG, 6.8 APG, 2.6 RPG (at Virginia Tech)

Amoore had a decorated four-year run at Virginia Tech, where she was the ACC tournament MVP and led the school to its first Final Four in 2023, then earned third-team All-America honors in 2024. Amoore announced she was returning for a fifth year -- and then joined former Hokies coach Kenny Brooks at Kentucky, which has been an afterthought in the SEC since Rhyne Howard graduated. How the point guard adjusts to new teammates (and to not having Elizabeth Kitley) and a new league is one of the bigger storylines to monitor this season. -- Philippou

Center | 6-foot-3 | sophomore

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 57.7% FG

Crooks and fellow freshman Addy Brown were the new-look Cyclones' top two scorers and rebounders last season, as Iowa State reached the Big 12 tournament final and the NCAA tournament second round. Crooks scored in double figures in all but her first game. She had eight double-doubles and seven other games when she missed that mark by one rebound. -- Voepel

13. Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Guard | 5-foot-10 | junior

Stats: 14.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 6.9 APG, 2.1 SPG (in 2022-23; injured last season)

Miles was a difficult player to assess for this list given she hasn't played since a February 2023 knee injury. The good news for Miles, especially as she gets reacclimated to college basketball, is that she has help in the backcourt with Hidalgo beside her. The two point guards are figuring to produce one of the most dynamic guard pairings in the country. -- Philippou

14. Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

Guard | 6-foot-1 | senior

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 91.2% FT

Whether it was Olivia Miles in 2023 or Hidalgo last season, Citron has been overshadowed throughout her Notre Dame career. It hasn't made her any less impactful. She has been the steadying force on Irish teams that have made three Sweet 16 appearances, while winning an ACC regular-season and tournament title. Citron was the ACC freshman of the year in 2022 and made first-team all-ACC the following season, but last year she hit career highs in scoring, assists and free throw shooting. The length of the versatile Citron allows her to play and defend four positions. -- Creme

Guard | 5-foot-8 | junior

Stats: 21.4 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.5 SPG

Before Hidalgo or Watkins, Latson was the best freshman in the country. She led the ACC in scoring in 2023 at 21.3 points per game and duplicated that production last season on her way to a second all-ACC first-team selection. An explosive player who likes to get to the rim, Latson had seven 30-point games, including three in a row to open ACC play. Her efficiency and 3-point shooting fell off from her freshman season, and those areas might need to improve if the Seminoles are to win an NCAA tournament game for the first time since 2019. -- Creme

Guard | 5-foot-9 | senior

Stats: 11.0 PPG, 3.7 APG, 46.8% 3FG

In her first season with South Carolina after three with Oregon, Paopao led Division I in 3-point percentage, making 87 of 186 attempts from beyond the arc. Her accuracy from long range was a key in the Gamecocks' perfect season, and she was also second on the team in assists. Paopao opted to return for a fifth college season via the COVID-19 waiver. -- Voepel

Guard | 6-foot-0 | sophomore

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 38% 3FG

On a team with Angel Reese, Morrow, Johnson and Hailey Van Lith, Williams still managed to carve out her place as a freshman. A 42-point performance in just her fourth game helped, but she also led the Tigers with 20 points in their biggest nonconference win over Virginia Tech and had seven 20-point games. Williams averaged 15 points per game in the NCAA tournament. It all added up to SEC freshman of the year. Then she spent part of the summer helping Team USA's U23 3x3 team win a tournament in Mexico City and competing in the 3x3 exhibition at the WNBA All-Star Game. -- Creme

Forward | 6-foot-0 | junior

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 APG

McMahon started her Buckeyes career strong as the 2023 Big Ten freshman of the year, showing off an ability to get downhill and into the paint with strength and power. She didn't quite make the jump as a sophomore that some had hoped, but Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff will lean on her more than ever as an upperclassman on a team featuring a lot of new faces following the departures of Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor. -- Philippou

Guard | 5-foot-10 | sophomore

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.2 APG

Fulwiley was on highlight reels right away, showing her coast-to-coast finishing ability at the rim. She is from Columbia, South Carolina, and stayed home for college. She was second on the team in scoring and in steals in the Gamecocks' national championship season, despite starting only three games and averaging 18.4 minutes. -- Voepel

Guard | 5-foot-9 | senior

Stats: 16.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 34.2% 3FG

The Wolfpack were the surprise team of 2023-24 mainly because James was possibly the nation's biggest individual surprise, going from role player to one of the ACC's best. Her scoring average improved from 6.8 PPG to 16.8, and she also set career highs in rebounding, assists and 3-point shooting. Then James elevated her game even more during NC State's Final Four run, averaging 23.4 points in five NCAA tournament games, which included a career-high 29 points against No. 2 seed Stanford and a Wolfpack-record seven 3-pointers in the regional final vs. Texas. She excels in NC State's transition game as both a shooter and finisher at the rim. -- Creme

Guard | 6-foot-2 | senior

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG

The Terps became Sellers' team a year ago, but injuries to many of Maryland's key role players meant even more responsibility than expected. Despite a disappointing ninth-place Big Ten finish and a first-round NCAA tournament loss as a No. 10 seed, Sellers produced a second consecutive first-team all-Big Ten season, leading Maryland in scoring, assists, blocks and free throw percentage. Thanks to an influx of quality transfers, Sellers will have more help, but the Terps are still her team and she's the Big Ten's most versatile point guard. -- Creme

Forward | 6-foot-0 | junior

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.5 APG

Rice and UCLA face high expectations after the Bruins emerged as one of the best Pac-12 teams last season and as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. This year's backcourt looks different for Rice; Charisma Osborne is gone, transfer Charlisse Leger-Walker comes in (though she's injured at the moment). How effectively coach Cori Close maximizes Rice, as well as the rest of the talent around her, will shape whether UCLA can finally make it to its first NCAA Final Four. -- Philippou

Center | 6-foot-4 | junior

Stats: 17.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 66.4% FG

Beers, a coveted transfer, left Oregon State with several teammates because of the Pac-12's breakup. She is a low-block power, finishing second in Division I -- first among players from major conferences -- in field goal percentage last season. She will thrive being surrounded by good perimeter shooters at Oklahoma, just as she was at Oregon State. -- Voepel

Guard | 6-foot-1 | senior

Stats: 12.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.7 APG

NC State's run to Cleveland last season was led primarily by its standout backcourt trio of James, Rivers and Zoe Brooks. Entering her third season with the Wolfpack after starting her career at South Carolina, Rivers does it all for coach Wes Moore, particularly shining as a scorer, playmaker and impactful defender. NC State will need her to be consistent and efficient if it wants to win the ACC and make another trip to the Final Four. -- Philippou

25. JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

Guard | 5-foot-8 | senior

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.9 SPG

Quinerly was the Big 12 defensive player of the year and led the league in steals last season. Under first-year coach Mark Kellogg, the Mountaineers were second in the Big 12 in scoring defense (57.8 PPG). Quinerly also was second in the conference in scoring, showing she is one of best all-around guards in the country. -- Voepel