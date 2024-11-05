Transfer rumors, news: Barca eyeing Salah, Leão for summer

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Mohamed Salah and Rafael Leão ahead of possible summer transfers. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from the world of soccer.

TOP STORIES

- Arsenal sporting director Edu resigns from post

- Amorim to have say on Man United contract renewals - sources

- Mohamed Salah posts cryptic note about Liverpool future

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah continues to be of interest at Barcelona for a possible summer move. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are looking at a summer move for Mohamed Salah if the Liverpool winger allows his contract to run down, reports Diario Sport. However, it is reported that the Blaugrana's priority winger is still Athletic Club's Nico Williams. Regarding Salah, the 32-year-old is open to a move and there will be competition from Saudi Arabia. Barca have previously shown an interest in him during the summer of 2022.

- Calciomercato have reported that the positive relationship between Real Madrid and AC Milan could result in more transfers. While Nico Paz is now a Como player, Los Blancos could re-sign the 20-year-old midfielder before he becomes of interest to Milan, who have previously looked at Arda Güler and could look at Dani Ceballos at the end of the season. Los Blancos could make a move for Theo Hernandez to move the other way.

- Arsenal are lining up a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, reports TeamTalk. The Gunners have identified the 25-year-old Sweden international as their dream signing amid their search for a striker and placed him at the top of their shortlist. Isak, who scored the decisive goal in Newcastle's 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, wants to move to a club in the Champions League should he decide to leave St. James' Park.

- Barcelona and other clubs showing an interest in Rafael Leão's situation at AC Milan will be paying particular attention to how the forward does against Real Madrid, reports Diario Sport. The 25-year-old has come off the bench in each of I Rossoneri's last three Serie A matches and was taken off after an hour against Club Brugge in their last Champions League outing. The Portugal international's valuation is beginning to fall and he could now become a more realistic signing for clubs this summer than has been the case in previous windows.

- Two clubs in Europe are monitoring the situation of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, reports The Sun. Barcelona and Internazionale are reported to be interested in the 23-year-old, amid the belief that he could be moved on after losing his spot in manager Enzo Maresca's starting lineup. It is said that he is "determined" to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, but he has "no intention" of sticking around if he remains a substitute for several months.

EXPERT TAKE

Senior Writer James Olley gives his take on a possible move for Alexander Isak from Newcastle to Arsenal.

Arsenal have kept an eye on Alexander Isak for a long time. Although at his best as a centre-forward, Isak can operate off the right and that versatility makes him of particular appeal to Mikel Arteta, who values that asset in his attacking players. The Gunners got a reminder of what the 25-year-old offers when losing at St James' Park last weekend: quick, mobile and able to occupy defenders, Isak consistently unsettled the usually stoic centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. Isak's brilliant 12th-minute header -- an atypical goal for him -- was a further demonstration of his all-round talent, and the pressure on Arteta to move for a striker will grow the more Arsenal fall off the pace in the Premier League title race. They were keen on signing a striker this summer but reassessed their options after primary target Benjamin Sesko chose to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig. Sesko could yet become available next summer but, either way, Isak will not be a cheap alternative given Newcastle circulated in the summer that they were reluctant to let him leave and valued him in excess of the British transfer record, which stands at £115m. Isak is under contract until 2028 and Newcastle are therefore not under pressure, although compliance with UEFA's financial fair play regulations was an issue for them in the past.

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is set to consider his future over the winter break. A new contract for the 21-year-old is a key priority for the Bundesliga club, but he intends to stall on his decision until at least January. Musiala has been in impressive form of late with four goals and an assist in the last three league matches, and he has previously been linked with Manchester City. (Bild)

- Sacked Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag didn't want to sign Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, with the £36.5m move instigated by INEOS' new management team -- who identified the 23-year-old as good value for money. (The Sun)

- Chelsea are not looking to move on Benoit Badiashile and he is seen as part of the club's long-term project. The centre-back, 23, has made only one Premier League appearance this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Morgan Rogers is set to be offered a contract extension by Aston Villa. The midfielder, who joined Villa from Middlesbrough in January, has scoring three goals and provided three assists this season. (Football Insider)

- Sevilla are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar. The 29-year-old has made just three appearances this season and could be placed on the transfer list in January. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Barcelona will look to move on Frenkie de Jong or Ronald Araujo if they do not sign new contracts. If Barcelona have a successful season, interest in Nico Williams or Rafael Leao could even be shelved. (Relevo)

- Lille president Olivier Letang says the club have offered a new deal to Jonathan David, who is out of contract next summer. The striker has been linked with a free transfer move to several clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Newcastle. (Tuttosport)

- Barcelona believe they can sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyökeres for €60-70m. (Sport)

- Juventus are interested in AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori. (Calciomercato)

- Bayern Munich have placed Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush on their shortlist. (Sky Germany)

- Barcelona view Marc Casadó as untouchable in the transfer window despite Premier League interest, with the 21-year-old midfielder having a €100m release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Jonas Urbig could leave FC Köln in January after unexpectedly being demoted to second-choice goalkeeper, while a transfer by the summer is highly likely. There have been concrete enquiries from the Bundesliga and abroad with Bayern Munich being one club to have been heavily linked. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Bournemouth are bracing themselves to receive January offers for Antoine Semenyo with various big-name clubs looking at the 24-year-old forward. (Football Insider)

- If Manchester United back new manager Rúben Amorim in the January transfer window, they could be forced to offload players before the end of June to ensure they stay within Profitability and Sustainability Rules. (The Sun)

- Frans Krätzig's loan from Bayern Munich to Stuttgart could be terminated in January if the left-back's playing time doesn't increase, with the 21-year-old's only Bundesliga appearance coming on the opening day. (Sky Germany)

- Several top clubs are monitoring the progress of 19-year-old Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, who has kept four clean sheets in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Head coach Arne Slot is still counting on Andrew Robertson as his starting left-back and Liverpool plan to open contract talks with the 30-year-old this summer, as his current deal expires in 2026. (Football Insider)