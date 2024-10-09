Fantasy basketball: Five position battles to watch during NBA preseason

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA gears up for an exciting training camp and preseason, fantasy basketball managers need to pay special attention to a number of key position battles around the league.

Who wins and loses these competitions for a starting job -- and more minutes -- goes a long way toward determining the fantasy value of these players.

Unlike the NFL, where position competitions often center around executing specific plays or packages, basketball's battles for playing time are far more nuanced. On the hardwood, success depends not just on individual skills but also on the rapport and compatibility a player has with teammates.

With the dust settling on a busy offseason filled with roster changes and player movement, these impending position battles promise to add a layer of intrigue as we enter fantasy basketball draft season.

Here are the ones fantasy managers need to watch closely between now and opening night on Oct. 22.

Detroit Pistons shooting guard: Jaden Ivey, Malik Beasley

This intriguing backcourt battle comes down to who will play alongside point guard Cade Cunningham. Ivey, a top-five pick from the 2022 NBA draft, is an extremely talented player. Last season, he averaged 15.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 3.8 APG. He's quick with the ball, excels in transition and is assertive at the rim. However, his perimeter shooting is an area for improvement.

That's one reason the Pistons brought in Malik Beasley this offseason. Beasley is a lethal 3-point shooter who can carry an offense when he's in the zone. He shot a career-high 42.0% from beyond the arc last season, averaging 11.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 1.4 APG. Beasley also scored 10 or more points in 41 of his 79 games with the Bucks last season, surpassing 20 points nine times.

Ivey is the superior fantasy option, and this could be a make-or-break season for him in Detroit, but first we will have to see if he emerges as the starter.

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard: Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are guaranteed starters this season, the shooting guard spot is less certain after some offseason shakeups. Dort and Caruso are the frontrunners for the position.

Dort could have the inside track because he's already familiar with the Thunder's system and has solid chemistry with his teammates. However, the Thunder traded for Caruso this summer and hope to retain him beyond his current contract, which expires after this season. Additionally, if the Thunder uses prized free agent acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein as the starting center, sliding Holmgren to power forward and Williams to small forward, that could bode well for Caruso if the team looks to have another distributor on the court alongside SGA.

Dort and Caruso will each play significant roles in the Thunder's rotation, making them both relevant in fantasy leagues this season, but whoever wins the starting job will likely have the edge in fantasy value.

Sacramento Kings shooting guard: Keon Ellis, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk

De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis are locked in as starters on this talented and veteran-led Kings squad. The big question now is who head coach Mike Brown will name as Sacramento's shooting guard.

A lot of eyes are on Ellis, who has been running with the starting unit as the Kings gear up for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. However, the real competition won't heat up until Huerter, currently recovering from shoulder surgery, is cleared for full-contact activity. The 6-foot-7 3-point specialist put up 10.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG and 2.6 APG in 24.5 MPG last season but struggled in stretches.

Ellis only averaged 17.1 MPG last season, but he put up solid numbers with 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per 40 minutes. Plus, he's a strong defender and underrated shooter, boasting a 46.1% field goal percentage and 42.2% 3-point percentage.

Let's not forget about Monk, too. He finished as a runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, which could keep him in that role again this season as instant offense off the bench. However, Monk was vocal this offseason about wanting to start after re-signing with the Kings.

Utah Jazz center: Walker Kessler, John Collins

This battle is intriguing because it features one of the league's premier shot blockers in Kessler, and a talented proven veteran Collins.

Kessler slumped last season in his second year in the league, seeing his scoring, rebounding and FG% drop from his impressive rookie campaign. He reportedly bulked up over the offseason, which may or may not be a positive.

On the other hand, Collins had a solid year with the Jazz, averaging 15.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.1 APG and 1.0 BPG in 27.9 minutes per game after the trade from the Hawks.

This is a close one to call that could come down to how each performs during the preseason.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard: Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield

With Klay Thompson now on the Dallas Mavericks, an almost unbelievable sentence to write, the Warriors have questions to answer at shooting guard. They also have numerous solid options; Podziemski, Melton and Hield all have different skill sets and attributes.

Podziemski stepped up as a rookie last season when Chris Paul was injured and played the part of a glue guy with his ability to distribute, rebound, draw fouls and hustle. Those are the kind of things that get a coaching staff's attention, but they are also well-served in a bench role.

Melton can help on both sides of the ball and certainly has the experience advantage over Podz. He made 2.0 3PG in each of the past two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and also averaged 1.6 SPG in each of those season.

Hield played a league-high 84 regular season games for the 76ers and Indiana Pacers last season and even though he struggled with his shooting in the playoffs, he is a great fit for this Warriors team as a 40% career 3-point shooter.