Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

In the men's collegiate game, traditional March Madness gets underway today with the 64-team tournament set and tipping off in the early afternoon. But the action still continues in the NBA as well, with five games on tap tonight as we work our way through the fantasy hoops playoffs and toward the end of the regular season.

The marquee game of the night features the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Los Angeles Lakers, with both teams currently on pace for home-court advantage in the playoffs. The Lakers are on the second half of a back-to-back, but they won comfortably enough last night that Luka Doncic didn't have to play his usual allotment of minutes. As such, he isn't on the injury report and may be able to lead the Lakers again today.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are listed as probable for the Bucks. And even with LeBron James out due to a groin injury, this should still be a good matchup.

As always, we will dig deeper into this and the other games on the schedule, eyeing the matchups and identifying fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Tre Jones, PG, Chicago Bulls (rostered in 30.9% ESPN leagues)

Jones has played excellent ball of late and continued to do so last night, even when Josh Giddey returning to the lineup. In his last seven games, Jones has averaged 15.7 PPG, 7.1 APG and 4.4 RPG in 33.1 MPG.

Aaron Nesmith, SF, Indiana Pacers (10.6% rostered)

Nesmith returned from a one-game absence on Wednesday and picked right up where he had left off. In nine March games, Nesmith has averaged 17.8 PPG, 3.2 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 31.8 MPG.

Brandin Podziemski, G, Golden State Warriors (24.3%)

Podziemski returned Tuesday following a five-game layoff due to a strained back and played well, putting up 17 points, seven boards and four 3-pointers. This fits in with how he was playing before the injury; he averaged 14.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.9 3PG and 1.3 SPG in the eight games before he went down.

Dre's favorite bets for Thursday

Brooklyn Nets +8.5 (-110) at Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are clearly the better team here, the one preparing for the playoffs while the Nets head to the lottery. But the Nets play hard every night, and both the Nets and Pacers have been playing close games of late. The Nets have gone eight straight games without losing by more than eight points, including two losses to the champion Celtics and one road loss to the first-place Cavaliers. The Pacers have only two wins by more than eight points in their last eight games.

Austin Reaves, SG, Lakers, OVER 25.5 points (Even)

The Lakers have come to rely on Reaves as the second main offensive punch next to Luka Doncic while LeBron James is out. When Luka sits as well, Reaves becomes the number one. It's the second half of a back-to-back, so it is still possible Doncic sits. Regardless if he plays or not, Reaves has scored 22 or more points in five straight games and at least 28 points in four of those, averaging 29.0 PPG during that span.

Projections and Injury Reports

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks -7.5 (-105) | Hornets +7.5 (-115)

Money line: Knicks -290 | Hornets +240

Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 8.4, straight up 75%, 221.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (OUT - Ankle); Ariel Hukporti, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Miles Bridges, (GTD - Illness); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Knee); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Ankle)

Knicks projections:

Hornets projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Nets +8.5 (-110) | Pacers -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Nets +280 | Pacers -360

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 6.3, straight up 70%, 225.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Nets projections:

Pacers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors +13.5 (EVEN) | Warriors -13.5 (-120)

Money line: Raptors +600 | Warriors -1000

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 8.9, straight up 77%, 227.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Ja'Kobe Walter, (GTD - Hip); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Gary Payton II, (GTD - Knee)

Raptors projections:

Warriors projections:

Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Bulls +7.5 (-115) | Kings -7.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls +225 | Kings -275

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 2.1, straight up 57%, 242.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist)

Kings: Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Illness); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Personal); Domantas Sabonis, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Kings projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -3.5 (-110) | Lakers +3.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -150 | Lakers +130

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 5.7, straight up 68%, 227.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Groin); Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Knee); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Suspension); Jericho Sims, (OUT - Thumb)

Lakers: Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Knee); Trey Jemison III, (GTD - Illness); LeBron James, (OUT - Groin); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Bucks projections:

Lakers projections: