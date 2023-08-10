        <
          Fantasy football: Jaylen Warren leads the 'have skills, need opportunity' team

          As a rookie, Jaylen Warren had at least 43 yards from scrimmage in six of the seven games in which he received more than five touches. Joe Sargent/Getty Images
          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterAug 10, 2023, 10:43 AM
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
          Opportunity and consistent usage are keys to producing weekly numbers in fantasy football. But for some players, those opportunities can be limited by a variety of factors. Maybe there's a proven vet at the top of the depth chart. Or a backfield rotation that limits offensive touches. And we still have training camp competitions that will determine roster spots.

          In what has become an annual piece for me in early August, I'll break down eight players who possess game-ready traits but need that opening to generate viable fantasy production in your lineups. Let's check out the "have skills, need opportunity" team heading into the 2023 NFL season.

          Running back

          Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

          Warren is one of my top insurance backs in fantasy. He is behind Najee Harris but has shown the ability to play a productive role when he sees offensive touches. On 77 rushes last season, Warren averaged 4.9 yards per carry, with 11 runs of 10 or more yards. There's some juice here with Warren on the tape, too. Downhill quick, with the burst to attack the perimeter. Now, I don't see Warren as a dynamic threat in the pass game, but he did log 28 receptions last season as an underneath outlet on swings and checkdowns. You can target Warren as a late-round pick in leagues of 10 or 12 teams as that insurance play in case of a Harris injury, or as a potential contributor in deeper formats if his overall volume starts to climb.