Opportunity and consistent usage are keys to producing weekly numbers in fantasy football. But for some players, those opportunities can be limited by a variety of factors. Maybe there's a proven vet at the top of the depth chart. Or a backfield rotation that limits offensive touches. And we still have training camp competitions that will determine roster spots.

In what has become an annual piece for me in early August, I'll break down eight players who possess game-ready traits but need that opening to generate viable fantasy production in your lineups. Let's check out the "have skills, need opportunity" team heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Running back

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren is one of my top insurance backs in fantasy. He is behind Najee Harris but has shown the ability to play a productive role when he sees offensive touches. On 77 rushes last season, Warren averaged 4.9 yards per carry, with 11 runs of 10 or more yards. There's some juice here with Warren on the tape, too. Downhill quick, with the burst to attack the perimeter. Now, I don't see Warren as a dynamic threat in the pass game, but he did log 28 receptions last season as an underneath outlet on swings and checkdowns. You can target Warren as a late-round pick in leagues of 10 or 12 teams as that insurance play in case of a Harris injury, or as a potential contributor in deeper formats if his overall volume starts to climb.