If you play in a fantasy football league with me, please don't read this column.

I'll use this space to outline some of my absolute favorite targets in drafts this year, and no, I'm not just talking about Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

Every year I find myself gravitating toward certain players, deciding in recent years to tab them "Field's Favorites." If you're looking for a tagline or slogan for your local business, consider me your guy.

These aren't sleepers, players whom you haven't heard of, or anything of the sort. These are most assuredly all players you've heard of and drafted before. These are just players who feel primed for a massive season ahead and whom I keep walking away with during mock drafts.

Let's dive in.

Note: Current average draft positions (ADP) are as of Aug. 23.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Current ADP: 31.8 (WR14)

The unofficial captain of our squad, Olave feels destined for a massive step forward this season despite an objectively hot start as a rookie last year. Olave is silky smooth as a route-runner, has elite speed and has dominated Saints training camp so far this summer. Over the past 15 seasons, Olave's 2.49 yards per route run ranked fifth among all rookie receivers (behind only A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase). While his college teammate Garrett Wilson justifiably earned Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades in 2022, Olave actually led all rookie WRs with 13.2 fantasy points per game. The Saints made a quarterback upgrade by signing Derek Carr this offseason, and the entire offense should be a much smoother operation after a rocky 2022. Olave has a clear path to a top-10 wide receiver season.