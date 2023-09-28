        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Bowen's Week 4 Film Room: 3 players to upgrade, 3 question marks and 3 to monitor

          Russell Wilson is coming off consecutive 300-yard passing efforts and now faces a vulnerable Bears defense. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire
          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterSep 28, 2023, 10:48 AM
            Close
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
            Follow on Twitter

          Throughout the NFL regular season, we'll meet here on Thursdays to break down the film from a fantasy football perspective. I'm looking for trends and tendencies on both side of the ball to give fantasy managers a jump when they set their weekly lineups. Schemes matter. So does offensive deployment in weekly matchups. And remember, the game tape always tells us a story.

          Heading into Week 4, we'll look at a veteran quarterback -- in a prime matchup -- who jumps in to the QB1 mix for the first time this season. Plus, I have questions on multiple running backs here. And there's a rookie wide receiver with vertical-play ability we need to monitor this Sunday, too.

          All references to fantasy scoring are for PPR leagues, unless otherwise noted.

          Week 4 upgrades

          Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

          This is a matchup play against a Bears defense that is allowing an average of 21.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Wilson has produced back-to-back weeks of at least 300 yards passing, plus he's thrown for multiple touchdowns in two of three games this season. Remember, the Bears are the league's most zone-heavy team (73.6% of coverage snaps), and they can't get to the quarterback. Chicago has produced a league-low one sack on the season, with just nine quarterback hits. Play Wilson this week as a low-end QB1.