Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique had no qualms about dropping Ousmane Dembélé for disciplinary reasons, saying on Saturday that he did it for the good of the team even though they lost for the first time this season without the France international.

With Kylian Mbappé no longer at the club, Dembélé has become the focus of PSG's attack and the 27-year-old has started the season well with four goals and four assists in all competitions.

However, Dembélé was dropped for their Champions League trip to Arsenal -- where PSG suffered a 2-0 defeat -- after what sources told ESPN was a discussion between the two.

"When a player doesn't meet their obligations, this is the sort of thing that can happen. Everything is now in order," Enrique told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Nice, without giving more details of what happened.

"I'm tough when I have to be tough and more permissive when it is needed. That is one of my big skills as a coach and as a person ... Every player has a series of obligations to meet, so every player who does that is available.

"If they make a serious mistake, I will make the right decision, whether it is easy or difficult. I have no issue in doing that even if it seems difficult because we always think about what is best for the team."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are unbeaten with 16 points, ahead of AS Monaco on goal difference.

Paris Saint-Germain have gone unbeaten in Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 season. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

"We're doing well. After analysing the game [against Arsenal], we've changed our mentality and we're back in league action, ready to compete. That is a good thing because if you lose, there is a game straight after," Enrique said.

"We are imperfect, we will improve but I am certain that this team will fight in all competitions. If we replay this match against Arsenal, at home at the Parc des Princes, perhaps the result will not be the same."

Nice are ninth under new coach Franck Haise and Enrique said that while some aspects of their game are similar, they are "very tight defensively" having conceded only six goals so far and he expects a tricky game.

"They have a well-known coach with a personality that he instils in his teams ... They play at a high level, so it will be difficult. They press high up the pitch and are strong on the ball," he said.

"They defend well and it will certainly be tough. It has always been a difficult place to go but we are motivated to continue doing what we are doing to stay top of the table."