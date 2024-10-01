Open Extended Reactions

Havertz scored midway through the first half as Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over PSG that was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

LONDON -- Arsenal maintained their unbeaten start to the season by coasting to a 2-0 Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain, on a night to forget for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Emirates. The win, Arsenal's first in the revamped competition following their 0-0 draw away to Atalanta on matchday one of the league phase, lifts Mikel Arteta's team into seventh position in the league stage -- one of the top eight slots that guarantee a place in the round of 16 later in the season.

Arsenal were set on their way to victory when Kai Havertz headed the opening goal from Leandro Trossard's 20th-minute cross, but the goal was largely down to a mistake by Donnarumma, who misjudged Trossard's delivery and collided with Havertz as the Germany international headed into an empty net.

The former Chelsea forward has now scored five goals in nine appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season and he was impressive again against PSG. His movement and industry in the final third, as well as being in the right place to score Arsenal's first, highlights why Arteta resisted the temptation to sign a new centre-forward in the summer and kept faith with a player who has developed a habit for scoring on the big occasion.

PSG, who beat Girona in their Champions League opener, enjoyed some periods of pressure in the second half, but by that stage, they were down 2-0 and as good as out of the game. After Havertz opened the scoring, Bukayo Saka's 35th-minute free kick easily beat Donnarumma at his near post when four players failed to connect with the ball as it flew toward the goal.

With the eight-game league phase still at an early stage, it is difficult to gauge how important this result is for either side in their attempt to reach the latter rounds, but for Arsenal at least, they have their first win in the competition this season. PSG should be fine after Tuesday's setback, though they can't afford many more poor performances if they're to secure a top-eight finish. -- Ogden

Donnarumma makes more critical errors on the big stage

It's wasn't the first time -- and won't be the last either, unfortunately -- but Donnarumma had another bad European night on Tuesday at the Emirates. The Italy international goalkeeper was at fault on both Arsenal goals, first by missing completely the cross by Trossard that allowed Havertz to score. Then by letting Saka's free kick go straight in the back of his net.

Despite the occasional sharp save, like the reflex stop to deny Gabriel Martinelli from close at the start of the second half, it's not good enough again from the Euro 21 winner. He has been a luxury in Ligue 1 between the posts, but he has faltered in key Champions League moments, such as last season's semifinal against Dortmund, to name another example.

If Paris want to win the Champions League one day, they will need a top keeper. They thought they had found him when they recruited the former Milan man back in 2021, yet at 25, he still hasn't really improved in his four seasons in the French capital. -- Laurens

Donnarumma's aerial deficiencies were again exposed as Arsenal scored twice in the first half and never looked back. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard's absence is actually showing Arsenal's strength, not their weakness

Remember when Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard returned from the September international break with an ankle ligament injury sustained while playing for Norway, and the big question was about how the Gunners would cope without him?

The former Real Madrid midfielder is a top player, no doubt about that, but it is a testament to the growing strength and depth of Arteta's squad that they haven't missed the 25-year-old in the lineup. This was the sixth game Arsenal have played without Odegaard since he was sidelined by injury, and they haven't lost any of them.

There have been some tough fixtures in that run, too: Spurs and Manchester City away saw Arsenal bank four points with a win and draw, while PSG were brushed aside at the Emirates after Europa League winners Atalanta were held to a 0-0 draw on matchday one last month.

Without Odegaard in the centre of his team, Arteta has turned to Thomas Partey to fill the void alongside Declan Rice. Partey is a totally different player to Odegaard, but he has not tried to be what he isn't. Instead, the former Atletico Madrid man has just played to his strengths, forming a solid midfield axis with Rice and unselfishly doing what his team needed. Against PSG, Rice and Partey gave Arsenal the platform on which they built their 2-0 half-time lead.

Odegaard's importance to Arsenal is such that he will be straight back in the team when fit, but by showing they can cope without him, the Gunners have outlined their strength as a squad. -- Ogden

Decision to drop Dembélé really backfires for PSG

The big talking point going into the game from the PSG perspective was the decision by Luis Enrique to drop Ousmane Dembélé, his best player this season, after a heated post-match meeting at the weekend. Coming off the back of a 3-1 win over Rennes, the decision properly backfired, not that Luis Enrique cares -- for him it's all about discipline, and Dembélé didn't respect the rules. One wonders if he would have taken the same decision had PSG played a Champions League semifinal at the Emirates rather than the second of eight group games.

Anyway, the absence of the French international was badly felt. He is their main source of creativity and inspiration. And without him, it was definitely not the same. Désiré Doué was chosen to replace him and while the France U21 international attacking is a promising talent, he was totally overwhelmed by the occasion at the Emirates, with the visitors generating just 0.31 xG (expected goals) on 10 shots over the 90 minutes. -- Laurens

Calafiori impresses again for Arsenal

Calafiori, right, has made an instant impact since arriving at Arsenal. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Riccardo Calafiori has made only four starts in his Arsenal career, but it's fair to say he has gone through more than most players in such a short span of time.

His first time in the XI against Manchester City saw him make an error leading to a goal and a brilliant strike of his own. Then came a roller coaster of a game against Leicester City, in which he should have been sent off for two yellow cards, and he followed that with maybe his best performance of the lot Tuesday.

Over the 90 minutes, the Italy international really showed why Arsenal were so keen to spend €50m to sign him this summer. The former Bologna defender was everywhere against PSG. First, he was impeccable defensively at left-back, against Doué, and then at right-back (despite being left-footed) against Bradley Barcola. He also showed poise and intensity stepping into midfield when Arsenal had the ball, adding another option for the ball carrier, helping to beat the PSG press.

Calafiori is one of the next generation of versatile, technically gifted central defenders who can slot in wherever needed. Seeing him always in the right position to receive the ball, his composure in possession, his physicality and defensive qualities, there is clearly not much he cannot do. At 22, the future looks outstanding for him and for Arsenal. -- Laurens