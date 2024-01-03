Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Bills' Stefon Diggs vs. Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey (Shadow)

Ramsey has shadowed once since his Week 8 return, but it came against Garrett Wilson in Week 15 when Xavien Howard was sidelined. That's notable this week as Howard (foot) will again be sidelined.

This is a huge game (the winner takes the AFC East crown and Buffalo could miss the playoffs with a loss), so Miami choosing to put its star corner on the Bills' top receiver makes sense. Ramsey has been strong in coverage and has rarely been targeted.

Diggs had a huge game against Miami in Week 4 (6-120-3 on seven targets), but Ramsey didn't play that week.

Takeaway: