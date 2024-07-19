Why fantasy managers should want Justin Fields to beat out Russell Wilson

Open Extended Reactions

Give veteran quarterback Russell Wilson credit for an outstanding career. He is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, won a Super Bowl (should have won two!) and has led myriad fantasy football managers to championships as well, finishing in the top 10 at the position for our purposes in each of his first nine NFL seasons. No QB scored more fantasy points in 2017. Wilson is likely headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday, regardless of how his career ends.

Justin Fields is not Russell Wilson. Fields has not thrown for 3,000 passing yards in any of his three disappointing seasons, nor has he approached 20 touchdown passes. Fields has never participated in an NFL playoff game or a Pro Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from their 2023 quarterbacks and now employ both Wilson, with the flashy career stats and mostly intact reputation, and Fields, who has won only 10 of the 38 NFL games he has appeared in. Respected Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear which fellow is likely to claim the starting role, at least initially, and it is not Fields. Wilson has the track record. He is going to start.