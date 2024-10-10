How to view top fantasy football players off to uneven starts: Allen, Bijan, Breece and more

Open Extended Reactions

As we enter NFL Week 6 -- already more than a third of the way through the fantasy football regular season -- we now have a much larger sample size of data and game tape to review. Usually, it tells a story in terms of how players are being utilized. We can look at situational tendencies, run/pass ratios or how volume is being distributed through the call sheet, all of which is quite useful when judging fantasy value.

But this information we collect can also show us how team-specific trends and schemes are impacting fantasy production, both positively and negatively. And that's what I want to focus on today, because we have some big-name players who aren't seeing the anticipated weekly volume, or who simply are limited due to their current offensive structure.

Here are five players and/or situations to look at, starting with the quarterback who was projected to lead all signal-callers in fantasy points this season.

Josh Allen's early-season roller coaster