          How to view top fantasy football players off to uneven starts: Allen, Bijan, Breece and more

          Josh Allen's rushing production usually provides a safe fantasy floor, but he has been anything but consistent so far this season. Eric Christian Smith/AP
          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterOct 10, 2024, 11:54 AM
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
          As we enter NFL Week 6 -- already more than a third of the way through the fantasy football regular season -- we now have a much larger sample size of data and game tape to review. Usually, it tells a story in terms of how players are being utilized. We can look at situational tendencies, run/pass ratios or how volume is being distributed through the call sheet, all of which is quite useful when judging fantasy value.

          But this information we collect can also show us how team-specific trends and schemes are impacting fantasy production, both positively and negatively. And that's what I want to focus on today, because we have some big-name players who aren't seeing the anticipated weekly volume, or who simply are limited due to their current offensive structure.

          Here are five players and/or situations to look at, starting with the quarterback who was projected to lead all signal-callers in fantasy points this season.

          Josh Allen's early-season roller coaster