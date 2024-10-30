Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised.

Don't be surprised if ... Jalen Hurts runs for more TDs than he throws

OK, so that may seem silly, but check the numbers. Fantasy managers should not care how star players accrue their fantasy points, only that they do. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts enters Week 9 with the sixth-most PPR points at the position, but he is third in PPR points per game, behind only Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Buffalo's Josh Allen. Should it matter that Hurts has only one more passing touchdown (8) than rushing scores (7)? It's surely a unique situation, but one fantasy managers cannot complain about.