Don't be surprised if ... these players are stars in the fantasy playoffs

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised.

Don't be surprised if ... these players are fantasy playoff stars

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Well, of course, right? Barkley scored more than 32 PPR points in three of the past four weeks, and he and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson are the lone players averaging at least 23 PPR points per game. They are fantasy and real-life MVP candidates. The schedule moving forward matters, though, and the Eagles play three home games in December, two against the Panthers and Cowboys, defenses permitting the most and fourth-most PPR points to RBs this season. The Panthers and Cowboys aren't so good against QBs and WRs, either, so enjoy your Eagles the rest of the way.

As for those Ravens, leading the league in total yards per game and second to the Lions in points, after they host the thriving Eagles in Week 13, they must serve their bye week in Week 14. That is quite the bummer since the fantasy playoffs begin in many leagues in Week 14. The Ravens, with Jackson, RB Derrick Henry and others, will not help anyone that week, along with the Broncos (Courtland Sutton), Texans (Nico Collins), Colts, Patriots and Commanders (Jayden Daniels). Fantasy managers must plan, and there are myriad stars that cannot help in Week 14.