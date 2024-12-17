Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By using our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB cheat sheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Surtain has shadowed DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, DeAndre Hopkins, Drake London and Jerry Jeudy, aligning against the group on a combined 148 of 236 routes, including 136 of 155 perimeter routes. The receiving lines of the group were as follows: Metcalf (4 targets-3 receptions-29 yards-0 TDs), Pickens (4-2-29-0), Evans (3-2-17-0), Wilson (7-5-41-0), Hopkins (5-4-56-0), London (7-3-61-0), Jeudy (13-9-235-1). Only Jeudy reached double-digit fantasy points and nearly all of his damage was done when not covered by Surtain. Denver didn't shadow when these teams met in Week 6, but Surtain left the game with an injury on his first snap. Johnston aligns on the perimeter 88% of the time and can expect a hefty dose of Surtain this week, whereas Ladd McConkey (74% slot) will work primarily against Ja'Quan McMillian. The man-heavy Broncos have surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points overall and fourth-most to the perimeter over the past eight weeks.