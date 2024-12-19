Now that we're into the fantasy football playoffs, for managers in both 17- and 18-week leagues, it's important to follow the player trends and keep an eye on the upcoming matchups. And we're not talking about the stars on your rosters, either. Those guys are locked in, regardless of the schedule. They got you to this point!

Instead, let's focus on the players who could present some tough decisions when setting your lineups. I'll start with three players to trust, as there's a dual-threat quarterback in here, a running back producing on downhill schemes and a WR2 seeing a bump in volume and route deployment. We'll also look at three players to question, including a quarterback who is sliding in my ranks.

It's time to get another fantasy playoff win -- and advance. Good luck!

Players to trust

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals