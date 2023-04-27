Fantasy women's basketball: Positional draft tiers for G and F/C

To build a winning fantasy women's basketball team, you don't have to spend tons of time preparing. You just need a plan.

That's where breaking the positions into draft tiers can be extremely helpful. Those fantasy managers who do a little extra work to know which players and positions to focus on early in the draft and which to leave until the middle or later rounds gain a big advantage.

On the basis of our projections and tiers, the forward/center position is much deeper than the guard position this season, so be sure to factor that in when making your selections.

With that in mind, here are my draft tiers for the F/C and G positions for fantasy women's basketball leagues in 2023.

Forward/Center

Tier 1

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Breakdown: Wilson and Stewart are both key contributors to the league's top two super teams, as the Aces and Liberty are the favorites to win the title this year. Wilson and Stewart are also projected by oddmakers to be top contenders for the MVP award. Even with their upgraded supporting casts, both should have a very high usage rate and remain elite fantasy options for managers. Last season, Wilson became just the fifth different player in league history to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Stewart led the league in points per game with 21.8. In addition, she averaged 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. You can't go wrong with Wilson or Stewart early in the draft.

Tier 2

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Breakdown: The one player in this tier fantasy managers will have questions about is Griner. She spent last season wrongfully detained in Russia and will return this season. Griner averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in 2021. Diana Taurasi says Griner's game keeps improving. Because Skylar Diggins-Smith will be out for at least part of 2023 due to maternity leave, Griner could be given substantial usage.

Tier 3

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream

NaLyssa Smith, Indiana Fever

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Aerial Powers, Minnesota Lynx

Breakdown: Stewart's defection gives Magbegor an opportunity to have a career year with the Storm in 2023. Magbegor averaged career highs in scoring (9.6), rebounds (5.6), blocks (1.8) and steals (0.9) last season. Before Tina Charles joined the Storm mid-season, she was a leading candidate for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Magbegor still made the WNBA All-Defensive second team and finished second in blocks. McCowan is another player in this tier who could exceed fantasy manager expectations. Since Isabelle Harrison is now with the Chicago Sky, McCowan will have a larger role in the Wings' frontcourt this season. McCowan started 14 of Dallas' final 16 games, averaging 15.1 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Tier 4

Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Candace Parker, Las Vegas Aces

Azura Stevens, Los Angeles Sparks

Breakdown: Maybe you're wondering why Delle Donne is in this tier. She only played in 25 games last season, but averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Although Delle Donne is extremely talented, she's had enough back problems over the past few seasons that she will likely have to manage her workload for the rest of her career. You need to be aware of this if you draft her. Parker is one of the most talented players in WNBA history. However, now she plays on a very talented Aces team and may see fluctuations in her statistical production.

Tier 5

Isabelle Harrison, Chicago Sky

Brianna Turner, Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

Tina Charles, Free Agent

Betnijah Laney, New York Liberty

Myisha Hines-Allen, Washington Mystics

Jessica Shepard, Minnesota Lynx

Breakdown: Harrison should start for the Sky to begin the season, but it will depend on her performance against Astou Ndour-Fall and if Emma Meesseman plays. The situation needs to be monitored heading into the regular season. Harrison should be a solid fantasy option if she sees starter-level minutes. She could be a good source of points and rebounds for managers. You might also have some questions about Charles. Is she done? Are there any teams that would be a good fit for Charles? I'd be shocked if Charles didn't play this season.

Tier 6

Chiney Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky

Theresa Plaisance, Seattle Storm

Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Mercedes Russell, Seattle Storm

Monique Billings, Atlanta Dream

Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings

Breakdown: Ogwumike had a limited role last season but is in a great position to bounce back in 2023. Katie Lou Samuelson will miss time due to her pregnancy and Stephanie Talbot will miss the season due to a torn ACL. Ogwumike can be a solid source of rebounds and steals for your fantasy team.

Guard

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale shouldn't be overlooked in Tier 1. AP Photo/LM Otero

Tier 1

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Breakdown: It's important to draft one of these guards early in the draft because of the lack of depth at the position. In this tier, I would like to highlight Howard, the 2022 Rookie of the Year. During the final 11 games of the season, Howard averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks. I think this gives us an idea of the kind of player we might see in 2023.

Tier 2

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Marina Mabrey, Chicago Sky

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Breakdown: Stewart's defection to the Liberty and Sue Bird's retirement set the stage for Loyd to lead the Storm in 2023. In 36 games last season, she averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals. The season saw her make at least one 3-pointer in 33 of 36 games, setting a franchise record of 2.33 3PG and 84 3-points made. Mabrey is another player in this tier who will be an integral part of her team's plans.

Tier 3

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Courtney Williams, Chicago Sky

Breakdown: Atkins is a great option from this tier because Delle Donne's workload is most likely to managed. In her fifth WNBA season in 2022, Atkins averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game and didn't play overseas basketball this offseason for the first time in her career. Williams is worth a look in this tier. The departure of Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley will result in an expanded role for her in Chicago this season.

Tier 4

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Tiffany Hayes, Connecticut Sun

Natasha Cloud, Washington Mystics

Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics

Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty

Breakdown: Taurasi may seem out of place in this tier since she is one of the greatest players in league history, but hear me out. In recent years, the all-time leading scorer in league history has had difficulty staying on the court. Over the last four seasons, Taurasi has played in only 58% of the Mercury's regular-season games. She was injured in the 2019 and 2022 playoffs. Taurasi is best viewed as a complementary player at this stage of her career. Meanwhile, Vandersloot will take a step back statistically on a Liberty team with Stewart, Ionescu and Jones, but her ability to generate assists and steals should not be overlooked.

Tier 5

Moriah Jefferson, Phoenix Mercury

Diamond DeShields, Dallas Wings

Natisha Hiedeman, Connecticut Sun

Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm

Kia Nurse, Seattle Storm

Jasmine Thomas, Los Angeles Sparks

Aari McDonald, Atlanta Dream

Diamond Miller, Minnesota Lynx

Jordin Canada, Los Angeles Sparks

Crystal Dangerfield, Dallas Wings

Breakdown: McDonald should remain an integral part of the Dream's rotation despite the offseason additions of Danielle Robinson and Allisha Gray, making McDonald an intriguing value in fantasy drafts. Since she doesn't want to play overseas, she's also juggling her new offseason role as the University of Arizona's director of recruiting. You should take a flier on McDonald toward the end of your fantasy draft because of her ability to contribute to multiple statistical categories.

Tier 6

Dana Evans, Chicago Sky

Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever

Rebecca Allen, Connecticut Sun

Kristy Wallace, Indiana Fever

Victoria Vivians, Indiana Fever

Rebekah Gardner, Chicago Sky

Danielle Robinson, Atlanta Dream

Shey Peddy, Phoenix Mercury

Lexie Brown, Los Angeles Spark

DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury