Fantasy women's basketball: Which players are the experts determined to draft this season?

The 2023 WNBA season is less than a month away and fantasy women's basketball is in the air. So who are the players that our experts are determined to have on their roster this season?

Here are Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Jennifer LaCroix and Liz Loza with the players they have circled.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: I want Ionescu on my team, as I just proved by picking her No. 1 overall in the mock draft I did today. The reason is simple: scarcity in the backcourt. Of 11 players with at least 1000 fantasy points last season, only four were guards. Ionescu had the highest fantasy scoring average and total among guards last season, third behind Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson in both. And while the Liberty added a lot of power to the frontcourt with Stewart and Jonquel Jones, Ionescu has the distribution game and shooting ability to capitalize on defenses having to collapse on her new teammates.

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream: I'm high on Howard for similar reasons. Last year's Rookie of the Year is backcourt eligible, can do it all and should only get better. She projects to a top-5 fantasy scoring average this season, the only guard besides Ionescu on that list.

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury: I'd like to have Griner on my roster. I just look forward to pulling for BG this season. -- Snellings

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: The 2022 MVP is coming off one of the best seasons of her career and winning a WNBA title. The great news for Wilson is the addition of Candace Parker to the team. She is a above average 3-point shooter and will force the defense to stretch out to give Wilson more one-on-one matchups in the post and mid range. Parker is also a better facilitator which could help getting Wilson more touches in her spots. I see Wilson having another huge year.

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty: She's versatile and can play with just about anyone. A great example is when the Storm added Tina Charles (2021 leading scorer) to the roster mid-season last year. It barely if at all impacted Stewart's production. She still averaged 21.6 PPG, 7.5 APG, 2.5 APG, and 1.9 3FG per game after the addition of Charles (22.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.0 3FG per game). I wouldn't worry about Stewart's numbers being effected, I think she will still be one of the highest scoring fantasy players in the league.

Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces: This trio of guards was one of the most lethal back courts in the league last season and I don't see that changing anytime soon. They all know their roles and have the foundation to come back and continue what they are doing. The Aces' high scoring, three-point shooting offense under Becky Hammon favors guards putting up big numbers in fantasy just like last season. -- LaCroix

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever: As part of a young Indiana Fever team, she should play plenty of minutes. Boston is very good on both ends of the floor. Having great hands and footwork, she can finish effectively around the basket and create her own shots. Boston has been the nation's most talented defensive player for the last two seasons. Rhyne Howard was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft and was immediately fantasy relevant. Boston should have the same impact as a rookie.

Dana Evans, Chicago Sky: Evans is another player I intend to select late in fantasy drafts or keep on my waiver wire watch list. Since Courtney Vandersloot is now with the New York Liberty, she can fill the point guard void for the Sky after a fantastic season overseas. Evans is a prime candidate for a breakout season. -- Moody

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: Let's hear it for the Mamas! Collier is my personal 1.01 in this year's redraft game. Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu might be brighter stars on contending squads, but Collier is primed to feast with Sylvia Fowles enjoying retirement. I have faith that she's shaken off any rust and is ready to bounce back to 2021 form, a year in which she averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game.

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: Thomas at the end of the second/beginning of the third rounds of six team leagues. After being limited to three games with a shoulder issue in 2021, Thomas made a triumphant return in 2022. She led the Sun in minutes, averaging 37 per game. With Jasmine Thomas in Los Angeles and Jonquel Jones joining the Liberty, Thomas figures to work as the team's primary ball handler again this season. -- Loza