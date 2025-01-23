Stephen A. Smith, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Jeff Saturday debate how much pressure is on Josh Allen to show up and perform for the Bills against the Chiefs. (2:36)

Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for The Associated Press 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year and Burrow is in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 6. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

Here are the finalists, in alphabetical order, for the eight AP NFL awards:

Most Valuable Player: Allen helped the Bills win their fifth straight AFC East title. He threw for 3,731 yards and 28 TDs and had six picks for a 101.4 passer rating. Allen ran for 531 yards and 12 scores.

Barkley ran for 2,005 yards (the eighth-best total in NFL history). He sat out Philadelphia's final regular-season game when he needed 101 yards to break Eric Dickerson's single-season record. Barkley helped the Eagles win the NFC East and advance to the conference championship game.

Burrow led the NFL with a career-high 4,918 yards passing and 43 TDs, but the Cincinnati Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

Goff threw for 4,629 yards, 37 TDs and 9 interceptions and led Detroit to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions were eliminated in the divisional round by Washington.

Jackson, the reigning winner, is seeking his third MVP award after leading the Ravens to an AFC North title. Jackson had career highs with 4,172 yards passing, 41 TDs (to just four interceptions) and a 119.6 passer rating, which led the NFL. He was a first-team All-Pro for the third time and also ran for 915 yards and four TDs. The Ravens were knocked out of the divisional round by Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Offensive Player of the Year: Barkley, Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Derrick Henry and Jackson are finalists for the award.

Chase won the receiving triple crown, leading the league with 127 receptions, 1,708 yards and 17 TDs. The Bengals star wide receiver was a unanimous selection for All-Pro.

Henry, the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, had 1,921 yards rushing and 16 TDs in his first season with the Ravens.

Defensive Player of the Year: Eagles linebacker Zack Baun went from mostly playing special teams for the Saints to earning All-Pro honors in his first season in Philadelphia.

All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, had 14 sacks for the Cleveland Browns.

Bengals All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17½ sacks.

Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II allowed just 37 receptions and had four picks, and opposing quarterbacks had a 61.1 passer rating throwing against him

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, the 2021 winner, had 11½ sacks and forced six fumbles.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Raiders tight end Brock Bowers set a rookie record with 112 receptions, and his 1,194 yards receiving were the most by a first-year player at his position.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team to an eight-win improvement and has it one win away from a Super Bowl appearance. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 TDs and posted a 100.1 rating. Daniels also ran for 891 yards and six scores.

Giants receiver Malik Nabers had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven TDs.

Broncos QB Bo Nix helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years. He had 3,775 yards passing, 29 TDs and 12 picks and ran for 430 yards and four scores.

Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean was among the highest-rated players in the slot, holding opponents to 50 receptions. He had five pass breakups, and quarterbacks had an 82.2 passer rating against him.

Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske led the team and all rookies with 8½ sacks. He had 51 pressures, 2 forced fumbles and recoveries, 10 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell allowed 40 receptions and had nine pass breakups, and quarterbacks had an 87 passer rating against him.

Dolphins edge Chop Robinson had 6 sacks, 20 pressures and 8 tackles for loss.

Rams edge Jared Verse had 4½ sacks but led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77) and hurries (56). He also had 11 tackles for loss.

Coach of the Year: Detroit's Dan Campbell, Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell, Denver's Sean Payton, Washington's Dan Quinn and Kansas City's Andy Reid are the finalists.

Campbell guided the Lions (15-3) to the NFC's No. 1 seed. Connell led the Vikings (14-4) to the playoffs despite losing Kirk Cousins in free agency and rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

Payton helped the Broncos (10-8) overcome salary cap woes stemming from the decision to release Russell Wilson and ended a nine-year playoff drought.

Quinn took over a 4-13 team and turned the Commanders into a 12-win playoff team.

Reid had the Chiefs (16-2) back atop the AFC as the No. 1 seed in a quest for a third straight Super Bowl victory.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Vikings DC Brian Flores, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Lions OC Ben Johnson made the list.