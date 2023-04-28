Fantasy women's basketball: Whose numbers could fall in 2023?

The 2023 WNBA season is coming fast. So who are the top players that are likely to see a decline in production this season?

Here are Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Jennifer LaCroix and Liz Loza to explain.

She was on a team with four other career All-Stars last season, which is a big reason her productivity was down. The Liberty may be a new team, but it's the same deal. She is on a star-studded roster which includes the 2022 leading scorer Stewart, and Ionescu, who ranked top 2 on the team in PPG, RPG and APG last season. Betnijah Laney is also back after missing a majority of last season from having knee surgery. Prior to last season, Laney averaged 15+ PPG in 2020 and 2021. There is a lot of scoring talent on this team which could create less opportunities for Jones. -- LaCroix

Play Fantasy WNBA Basketball The 2023 Women's Fantasy Basketball season has officially arrived! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

Jones was already in a deep, talented frontline with the Sun last season, but she was still the de facto main player coming off her 2021 MVP campaign. With the Liberty, though, she is the clear second option in the frontcourt behind Breanna Stewart and may be the third option on the team behind Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. -- Snellings

She'll be part of the new Liberty roster with Ionescu, Stewart and Vandersloot as we enter the WNBA super-team era. Jones' usage rate last season was 23.3%. That's unlikely to continue with so many superstars surrounding her in New York. -- Moody

The Aces roster from last season not only had three players averaging 15+ PPG, but also three players averaging 3+ APG. Because of depth in scoring and facilitating on this squad among the starting lineup, Parker's numbers could be negatively impacted. It also could take some time for her to figure out her role since Las Vegas already has so many stars that comfortable in their roles from a season ago. -- LaCroix

Parker was a primary option for the Sky last season fresh off leading them to the 2021 WNBA championship, but this offseason she joined the 2022 champion Las Vegas Aces. The Aces already had the best starting five in the WNBA, led by 2022 MVP A'ja Wilson, and it is hard to see Parker matching her previous output with so much talent around her. Parker, like Jones, is more likely to bring home championship hardware this season, but at the likely cost of some fantasy hoops value. -- Snellings

While Parker isn't in her prime, she was still really productive for fantasy managers last year. Something's gotta give, however, playing with A'Ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray on the Aces. There will be fluctuations in Parker's production. -- Moody

Vandersloot has averaged double-digit points and 25 minutes per contest for six consecutive seasons. Both her shooting opportunities and her time on court figure to decline as a member of the Liberty, however. Given her prowess as a passer and noting the star-studded talent now in New York, Vandersloot is best considered a utility play for fantasy purposes. -- Loza

Ionescu led her team in PPG, APG and was second in RPG last season. But the Liberty went out and signed Vandersloot, the 2021 assist leader, as well as last season's league-leading scorer in Stewart. Those two additions alone means she most likely won't be the teams go-to player for scoring or facilitating. The franchise also added Jones, who finished 4th in the league in RPG last year, which will also impact Ionescu's rebounding numbers. -- LaCroix

Clark's minutes dwindled as Elena Delle Donne's health improved over the course of 2022. Still, Clark managed 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, closing out the year with 525 total fantasy points. While she's in the running for a championship on this contending team, it's unlikely she'll retain starter status in Vegas with Parker also joining the squad. -- Loza