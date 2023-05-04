Fantasy women's basketball 6-team mock draft: Who went in Round 1?

With the WNBA season set to tip off on Friday, May 19 and teams now in training camp, the ESPN experts came together for a fantasy women's basketball mock draft.

We used the ESPN default settings -- a six-team league with nine players per team and the following scoring system:

Point = 1 Fantasy Point

Rebound = 1 FP

Assist = 1 FP

Made 3-pointer = 1 FP

Steal = 2 FP

Block = 2 FP

Visit how to play women's fantasy basketball for more helpful information on our newest fantasy game.

The participants of this mock draft, in order of draft position, were: Terrika Foster-Brasby, André Snellings, Liza Loza, Eric Moody, Jennifer LaCroix and Kyle Soppe. Here is the way the draft unfolded, with some thoughts from the experts on certain selections from each round.

Note: The position rank in parentheses indicates where the player was taken in relation to the others at their position.

Round 1

1. A'ja Wilson, LV (F1) -- Foster-Brasby

2. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G1) -- Snellings

3. Napheesa Collier, Min (F2) -- Loza

4. Breanna Stewart, NY (F3) -- Moody

5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- LaCroix

6. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G3) -- Soppe

Expert take: I have been loud about Napheesa Collier being my personal 1.01 in this year's redraft game since our first roundtable. Nothing but love and respect for the former two-time WNBA champion, but fantasy is all about volume... and Collier's got the minutes with Sylvia Fowles enjoying retirement. I have faith that the Lynx's power forward will bounce back to 2021 form. -- Loza

Expert take: I wasn't set on Arike Ogunbowale at pick No. 5, but in her first four seasons she's proven to be a lethal scorer and extremely consistent, whereas Rhyne Howard only has one season under her belt. Ogunbowale has averaged 19.8 PPG through her first four seasons in the league which is the 5th-most all-time by any player through their first four seasons. And she's been consistent averaging 15+ PPG, 3+ RPG and 1+ SPG in each of her first four seasons. Only two others have done that all time (Diana Taurasi and Cynthia Cooper). -- LaCroix

Round 2

7. Jonquel Jones, NY (F4) -- Soppe

8. Alyssa Thomas, Conn (F5) -- LaCroix

9. Kelsey Plum, LV (G4) -- Moody

10. Marina Mabrey, Chi (G5) -- Loza

11. Brittney Griner, Phx (C1) -- Snellings

12. Nneka Ogwumike, LA (F6) -- Foster-Brasby

Expert take: I didn't hesitate to draft players on the Liberty and Aces in the first two rounds, despite both teams being loaded with talent. A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and the other Aces starters were so dominant on a fantasy point per game basis last season. Las Vegas led the league in points per game and 3-pointers per game. Considering the talent on the Liberty this season, history could repeat itself. -- Moody

Expert take: Even after picking Ionescu first, I still would have gone guard with my second pick if any of Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard or Kelsey Plum would've fallen to me. Having one elite guard in our format is almost a necessity, but having two would be even better with the thought I can likely get at least three very strong frontcourt players in subsequent rounds. Since all three guards were gone, I took upside chances in the 2nd/3rd rounds with two future Hall of Fame bigs in Brittney Griner and Elena Delle Donne. -- Snellings

Round 3

13. Jewell Loyd, Sea (G6) -- Foster-Brasby

14. Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (F7) -- Snellings

15. Brionna Jones, Conn (C2) -- Loza

16. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G7) -- Moody

17. Kahleah Copper, Chi (G8) -- LaCroix

18. Jackie Young, LV (G9) -- Soppe

Expert take: Drafting Jewell Loyd was the plan here to solidify an experienced guard with shooting prowess in Round 3, plus, Loyd is the "Gold Mamba" for a reason. Over the course of 36 games in 2022, she averaged 16.3 points and 3.4 assists. She's dangerous with the long ball, hitting 38.5% of her 6.1 3-point attempts per game last season, which was a career high. With the exit of both Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird via free agency and retirement, respectively, there's no reason to think her production wouldn't increase as the leader of the Storm heading into 2023.-- Foster-Brasby

Expert take: Jackie Young's skill set stood out at this spot. There are two players we have projected for 1.0 3PM, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists that are playing for the same team this year as last: Sabrina Ionescu and Young. -- Soppe

Round 4

19. NaLyssa Smith, Ind (F8) -- Soppe

20. Natasha Howard, Dal (F9) -- LaCroix

21. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C3) -- Moody

22. Allisha Gray, Atl (G10) -- Loza

23. Chelsea Gray, LV (G11) -- Snellings

24. Diana Taurasi, Phx (G12) -- Foster-Brasby

Expert take: I expect Natasha Howard to have similar production in Dallas as she did last season in New York. She's alongside a great scorer with Arike Ogunbowale and will be the next go-to player on the squad when teams go to shut down Ogunbowale. She also has the opportunity to rebound more with this team to boost her production since the team lost four of their six leading rebounders from 2022. -- LaCroix

Expert take: Both Grays taken in this round -- Allisha and Chelsea -- are viable assets and have similar projections (22.4 PRA for Chelsea and 21.9 for Allisha). Their situations, however, are totally different. Allisha is a six-year vet coming off of a career effort and joining a team in the throes of a rebuild. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Aces are looking to repeat, but with some new faces. The Dream won't be as efficient, but Allisha's opportunity and potential minutes present more upside. -- Loza

Round 5

25. Candace Parker, LV (F10) -- Foster-Brasby

26. DeWanna Bonner, Conn (F11) -- Snellings

27. Aliyah Boston, Ind (G13) -- Loza

28. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C4) -- Moody

29. Ariel Atkins, Wsh (G14) -- LaCroix

30. Cheyenne Parker, Atl (F12) -- Soppe

Expert take: Allisha Gray would have been my pick in Round 4 had she been on the board but I ultimately went with Diana Taurasi with the final pick of the round and Candace Parker with the first pick of Round 5. It was never my intention to draft a rookie. As the season progresses, it will become clearer what the roles of rookies like Aliyah Boston, who should have plenty opportunities to shine in Indiana, and Diamond Miller, whose role may look much different in Minnesota, will be. But until then, I prefer players with proven fantasy value. Despite the concerns about her health, the 40-year-old Taurasi still posted 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Parker may be in a different uniform and approaching 37-years old, but she was just a year ago averaging 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Taurasi and Parker are still two of the best players to touch a basketball and both players have some gas left in the tank that can propel a fantasy team in a variety of ways. -- Foster-Brasby

Expert take: The Fever are not a stacked squad. They need Boston's versatility, which is largely why she was the first pick in this year's WNBA draft. Boston figures to be an immediate impact player, joining NaLyssa Smith in the young Indiana frontcourt. -- Loza

Round 6

31. Courtney Williams, Chi (G15) -- Soppe

32. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C5) -- LaCroix

33. Kayla McBride, Min (G16) -- Moody

34. Natasha Cloud, Wsh (G17) -- Loza

35. Aerial Powers, Min (F13) -- Snellings

36. Tyasha Harris, Conn (G18) -- Foster-Brasby

Expert take: I did want Shakira Austin with this pick, but I was debating between taking her or Aerial Powers. I decided on Austin because I think she will continue to build off her strong rookie season. She proved she can hang with experienced post players and could earn a spot in the starting rotation for the Mystics. If she gets more playing time she could have a really productive season since she's extremely efficient when on the floor, putting up 16.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per 40 minutes in 2022. -- LaCroix

Expert take: I was taking the best player available approach when I took Kayla McBride here and I planned to prioritize the forward/center position in the next three rounds. Once the players in my queue were being selected before I was on the clock, I had to adjust my strategy. (The fact that Courtney Vandersloot was available in Round 9 surprised me). -- Moody

Round 7

37. Satou Sabally, Dal (F14) -- Foster-Brasby

38. Moriah Jefferson, Phx (G19) -- Snellings

39. Azura Stevens, LA (F15) -- Loza

40. Tiffany Hayes, Conn (G20) -- Moody

41. Sophie Cunningham, Phx (G21) -- LaCroix

42. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G22) -- Soppe

Expert take: Satou Sabally has the upside of a player that could be taken in earlier rounds but will most likely be coming off the bench for the Wings, given their addition of Natasha Howard and re-signing of Teaira McCowan. The biggest concern any fantasy manager would have is if she will play a full season or once again be slowed due to injuries. Grabbing her in Round 7 makes the risk-reward a bit more sustainable. If she remains healthy, 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 21.7 minutes per game in 2022 could not only increase, but could make Sabally a draft steal in the frontcourt. -- Foster-Brasby

Expert take: I'm expecting Tiffany Hayes to do well on the Sun after 10 years in Atlanta. Having Jasmine Thomas and Courtney Williams gone from the roster, Hayes should fill the void nicely in Connecticut's backcourt with her ability to contribute in multiple areas. -- Moody

Round 8

43. Brianna Turner, Phx (F16) -- Soppe

44. Isabelle Harrison, Chi (F17) -- LaCroix

45. Betnijah Laney, NY (F18) -- Moody

46. Diamond DeShields, Dal (G23) -- Loza

47. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (G24) -- Snellings

48. Elizabeth Williams, Chi (C6) -- Foster-Brasby

Expert take: The Moriah Jefferson/Skylar Diggins-Smith back-to-back picks were absolutely by design. When Diggins-Smith is on the court, she is one of the elite players in the league. But her status for this season is unclear. She announced in October that she was pregnant, and as yet we don't know what her plans are for this WNBA season. Jefferson is a veteran with proven production that seems likely to start if Diggins-Smith is out. By picking them both, I have the upside of one of the elite players in the league with the floor being a solid starting-caliber replacement. -- Snellings

Expert take: Brianna Turner's versatility stood out at this stage of the draft. Any player that can flirt with multiple offensive boards and multiple assists a night has my interest. Toss in the potential to average 3.0 steals-plus-blocks and she offers a nice floor/ceiling combination at this point. -- Soppe

Round 9

49. DiJonai Carrington, Conn (G25) -- Foster-Brasby

50. Tina Charles, FA (C7) -- Snellings

51. Jessica Shepard, Min (F19) -- Loza

52. Courtney Vandersloot, NY (G26) -- Moody

53. Kia Nurse, Sea (G27) -- LaCroix

54. Sami Whitcomb, Sea (G28) -- Soppe

Expert take: Unless I hear a retirement announcement, which I haven't heard yet, I expect Tina Charles to sign to a roster and play this season. The 2012 WNBA MVP did just that last season, signing with the Storm later in the season after her stint with the Mercury ended early. There is always risk in drafting a player not on a roster, but Charles was the leading fantasy scorer in the WNBA just two seasons ago in 2021, and if/when she plays she is still an impact producer. For the last round of the draft, I'm certainly willing to take a swing on upside. -- Snellings

Expert take: I wanted some stability late. In Sami Whitcomb, I get a veteran that has been a consistent threat from distance and rejoins a team with a big production gap to fill. A Breanna Stewart sized gap. She's something of a specialist: if she fits this new look offense, great. And if not, I hardly risked anything and can move on. -- Soppe

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Foster-Brasby

F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.1)

F2 Nneka Ogwumike, LA (Pick: 2.6)

F3 Candace Parker, LV (Pick: 5.1)

F4 Satou Sabally, Dal (Pick: 7.1)

G1 Jewell Loyd, Sea (Pick: 3.1)

G2 Diana Taurasi, Phx (Pick: 4.6)

G3 Tyasha Harris, Conn (Pick: 6.6)

G4 DiJonai Carrington, Conn (Pick: 9.1)

C1 Elizabeth Williams, Chi (Pick: 8.6)

Team Snellings

F1 Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (Pick: 3.2)

F2 DeWanna Bonner, Conn (Pick: 5.2)

F3 Aerial Powers, Min (Pick: 6.5)

G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.2)

G2 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 4.5)

G3 Moriah Jefferson, Phx (Pick: 7.2)

G4 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (Pick: 8.5)

C1 Brittney Griner, Phx (Pick: 2.5)

C2 Tina Charles, FA (Pick: 9.2)

Team Loza

F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.3)

F2 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 7.3)

F3 Jessica Shepard, Min (Pick: 9.3)

G1 Marina Mabrey, Chi (Pick: 2.4)

G2 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 4.4)

G3 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 5.3)

G4 Natasha Cloud, Wsh (Pick: 6.4)

G5 Diamond DeShields, Dal (Pick: 8.4)

C1 Brionna Jones, Conn (Pick: 3.3)

Team Moody

F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.4)

F2 Betnijah Laney, NY (Pick: 8.3)

G1 Kelsey Plum, LV (Pick: 2.3)

G2 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 3.4)

G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 6.3)

G4 Tiffany Hayes, Conn (Pick: 7.4)

G5 Courtney Vandersloot, NY (Pick: 9.4)

C1 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 4.3)

C2 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 5.4)

Team LaCroix

F1 Alyssa Thomas, Conn (Pick: 2.2)

F2 Natasha Howard, Dal (Pick: 4.2)

F3 Isabelle Harrison, Chi (Pick: 8.2)

G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)

G2 Kahleah Copper, Chi (Pick: 3.5)

G3 Ariel Atkins, Wsh (Pick: 5.5)

G4 Sophie Cunningham, Phx (Pick: 7.5)

G5 Kia Nurse, Sea (Pick: 9.5)

C1 Shakira Austin, Wsh (Pick: 6.2)

Team Soppe

F1 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 2.1)

F2 NaLyssa Smith, Ind (Pick: 4.1)

F3 Cheyenne Parker, Atl (Pick: 5.6)

F4 Brianna Turner, Phx (Pick: 8.1)

G1 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 1.6)

G2 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 3.6)

G3 Courtney Williams, Chi (Pick: 6.1)

G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 7.6)

G5 Sami Whitcomb, Sea (Pick: 9.6)