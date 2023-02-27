John, Kariappa named India's interim coaches for Pro League

Hockey India, on Monday, named David John and BJ Kariappa as interim coaches, along with Shivendra Singh, for the FIH Pro League matches against Australia and Germany in Rourkela next month.

The national selectors have also picked a new-look squad, choosing only 12 of the 20 players who were part of India's World Cup squad.

John and Kariappa, who have recently been working with the Odisha Hockey Federation, will fill Graham Reid's boots after the Australian resigned from his position as Chief Coach following India's disappointing World Cup campaign where they were knocked out in a shootout by New Zealand in the crossover round before the quarterfinals.

Analytical Coach Greg Clark and Scientific Advisor Mitchell Pemberton also tendered their resignations alongside Reid, with Hockey India then saying all three would service their notice periods over the next month.

Defender and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has kept his place as the team's captain, while midfielder Hardik Singh has been named as his deputy for the Pro League matches. Experienced names such as Amit Rohidas, Surendar Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh and Varun Kumar have been left out.

"The National Selectors have chosen a young team who are making good progress on the international stage. They will be well-guided by the presence of senior players who have extensive international experience playing for India. At the FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela, the team will play under interim Coaches until Hockey India announces the new Chief Coach," Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, said.

India squad for FIH Pro League matches against Australia and Germany

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Pawan

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sumit, Manjeet

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: S Karthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh