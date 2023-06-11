India end FIH Pro League season beating Argentina 2-1

After suffering a 2-3 loss to hosts Netherlands on Saturday, India ensured they ended the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina here in Eindhoven on Sunday. With this victory, India currently hold on to the top spot in the points table. Early goals by Akashdeep Singh (2') and Sukhjeet Singh (14') helped India control the proceedings while Lucas Toscani (58') scored Argentina's lone goal.

Akashdeep gave India a solid start with a neat deflection off a pass in from the right flank. Argentina, though, weren't fazed and countered at will.

India held on, built on their attacks and showed composure when most needed. In the 14th minute Akashdeep set up the second goal with a good back pass to Vivek Sagar Prasad. Clearing the Argentine defence, Vivek made a clever assist to Sukhjeet-who racing in in front of the goal mouth, simply had to beat Santiago Tomas to the post.

In the next quarter, Karthi Selvam, Akashdeep and Mandeep Singh took turns to create scoring opportunities but neither found success. In the meantime, Argentina too pushed for goals in this quarter but cautious defending by India helped keep a clean slate.

Argentina came back from the ten-minute halftime break with intent. They won an early penalty corner, their first of the match, but Nicholas Della Torre's dragflick was stopped by India's first rusher Amit Rohidas. Another PC was awarded, but Jarmanpreet Singh cleared well. Both teams traded shots on goal in the next few minutes but neither came close to converting them.

Hardik, captaining the squad in the absence of captain Harmanpreet Singh (who is back in India following the birth of his daughter), led a midfield lockdown of the India half, but Argentina kept at it.

In the 58th minute, Argentina won a crucial PC but Nicholas Della Torre's flick was saved by India goalie PR Sreejesh. However, the referee awarded Argentina another PC for potential dangerous play by India as Amit Rohidas was seen using his stick held high up. From that PC Lucas Toscani beat Sreejesh to the goal this time with a delightful flick. While the last two minutes remained tense, India did well to hold on to the 2-1 and eventually added three points to their tally.

India have ended their campaign this season with 30 points.