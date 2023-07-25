2023 Asian Champions Trophy: Coach Fulton names promising 18-member Indian squad

Hockey India have announced an 18-member Indian Men's Hockey Team that will compete in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, which will be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from 3rd August to 12th August. India will face Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China during the Pool stage of the tournament.

The Asian Champions Trophy will also serve as a preparatory event for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou that takes place in September.

The team will continue to be led by ace dragflicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captained by the prolific midfielder Hardik Singh. PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been named as the team's designated goalkeepers, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas have been named as defenders.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be led by Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma. Furthermore, Manpreet Singh will return to the midfield after previously being listed as a defender during the European leg of the Pro League.

Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and S Karthi comprise the forward line, with Lalit Kumar Upadhyay missing out. These forwards are capable of scoring crucial goals, creating scoring chances, and applying relentless pressure on the opposing defence.

The 7th Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 Pass the Ball Trophy Tour Tamil Nadu leg started from the coastal waters of Kanniyakumari where the Trophy was unveiled in its Majestic Beauty and the ball was passed to start the tour.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #ACT2023 pic.twitter.com/3WXKlPhTWu - Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 22, 2023

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "We have carefully chosen a squad that has the potential to go on and give a good account of themselves at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy."

"The Indian Men's squad selected for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai has a blend of some youth and experience. It's an exciting phase for the squad as we start the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain tomorrow and post this tournament fly directly to Chennai to play at home in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The players selected are excited at the opportunity and look forward to playing in front of their passionate home fans," he added.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma,

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

The 2023 Asian Champions Trophy will be live on Star Sports and FanCode. Tickets are available here.