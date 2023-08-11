Live: India vs Japan, semifinals at Asian Champions Trophy 2023

PREVIEW

As expected, the Indian men's hockey team made it to the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 without much fuss. Up next is the challenge against Japan on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will aim to make it to the first final under head coach Craig Fulton.

India topped the group stage without a defeat. They won four matches and drew their match against Japan, ending up with 13 points.

Considering the form and rankings, India start favourites against Japan but as the group match between these two sides showed, it could turn out to be a frustrating one for India. Meanwhile, Japan finished fourth on the table with just one win from five matches.

India's biggest strength has been their skipper Harmanpreet, who has been sensational with his dragflicks. He has scored seven goals, all coming from penalty corners. "I won't talk about myself," Harmanpreet said after the victory against Pakistan where he scored twice. "Our forwards created so many chances. They have responsibilities to take shots, score goals, win PCs. Even after that, there's the push, the stop, only after that do I come into play as a flicker," he said.

In the previous two tournaments involving the Asian teams, India crashed out at the semifinal stage. In the previous edition of the Asian Champions Trophy, India, despite topping the table, ended up losing their semifinal against Japan 5-3. At the 2018 Asian Games, it was against the same opposition that India lost in the semifinal, again after winning all the matches in the group stage.

Fulton will hope that India will change the pattern on Friday.

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. If it doesn't please click here)