And so, it will be India vs Malaysia in the final of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium in Chennai. Both sides arrive on the back of their best performances in the tournament (and indeed, a while).

Malaysia smacked South Korea 6-2 in a dazzling display of penalty corner brilliance, some way to make your first Asian Champions Trophy final. The best they'd finished before that was third (five times). India, meanwhile, turned on some old school oomph against Japan where they scored four field goals (a rarity these days) in a 5-0 dismantling of what had previously been a defensively solid Japan side.

In the group stage meeting between the two, India had been too powerful, even if a little unconvincing despite the 5-0 scoreline. Neither coach Craig Fulton nor captain Harmanpreet Singh are getting carried away with this, though. "We need to be strong defensively, and convert the chances that we create," Harmanpreet said yesterday. When we have the ball, we have to know what pace we should play at, when we should attack, we need to be a little smart about it. It won't be an easy game, but we're fully ready."

Veteran PR Sreejesh advised caution too, saying, "When we have the ball, we have to know what pace we should play at, when we should attack, we need to be a little smart about it. It won't be an easy game, but we're fully ready."

Before the 8.30 PM pushback for the final, though, comes the intriguing clash for third and fourth between South Korea and Japan. Japan's defense crumbled in their semi and they'll want to prove that was just a misstep. South Korea, meanwhile, have been pretty poor the whole tournament especially given that they are the defending champions. They'll want to show the Chennai crowd just why they were crowned champions in 2019.

We will have the live blog up and running from the first match onwards, bringing to you buildup for India-Malaysia and regular updates from the Japan-South Korea match:

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. Please click here if it still doesn't)