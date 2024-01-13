India vs USA Live Women's Olympic Qualifier: score, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team will being their Olympic qualifying campaign against USA at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf stadium on Saturday.

The team, led of Savita Punia, are missing a couple of their senior players for the important tournament but head Janneke Schopman will hope that other players step up and seal the qualification to the Paris Games.

Forward Vandana Katariya is not playing the tournament due to injury while defender Deep Grace Ekka is also missing for unknown reasons.

The eight teams in the fray include world no. 5 Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic in Pool A while hosts India are clubbed in Pool B with New Zealand, United States of America and Italy. Only the top three teams in the tournament will make the qualification cut.

India had defeated the US in the 2019 Olympic Qualifiers and will be looking to repeat that performance this time too. "There will be pressure when we take on the USA. No doubt, they are a good side. But as I have always said, there is pressure in every match and every tournament, this is no different. We have worked on ourselves mentally and have worked on how to overcome difficult situations in the match," Savita said.

"The Olympics is the biggest tournament, so of course there will be pressure. Every team here wants to qualify for the Olympics and the team is aware of the challenges they will face but as Savita said, the team is well-prepared and playing in Ranchi is an advantage. We saw how much they rallied behind the team when the Asian Champions Trophy was held here, I believe their support will count this time too. If our team plays to our potential, I know we stand a sure shot to qualify," head coach Schopman told reporters on Thursday.

