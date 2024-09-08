India vs China LIVE: Harmanpreet Singh and co. begin Asian Champions Trophy defence

Open Extended Reactions

India take on China in their opening game of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, about a month after their bronze-medal winning efforts at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Harmanpreet Singh leads a much-changed Indian side as they defend their ACT title from 2023, with Craig Fulton opting to mix things up with a youthful side.

Alongside India and China, the likes of Pakistan, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia will feature in the tournament, which takes place at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia in China. India are favourites to defend their title after the form they displayed in Paris, despite the changed nature of the squad.

Harmanpreet Singh recognizes the importance of the tournament, saying "The Asian Champions Trophy last year gave us the right momentum going into the Asian Games and followed it up with the Olympic Games triumph of standing on the podium yet again. This time too, we want to begin the fresh Olympic cycle by winning this tournament."

"While we have ten members from the Olympic side playing in this tournament, we have a few youngsters trying to make their impact in the team. In terms of game point-of-view, our attacking and penalty corners are our forte but we will be looking to play a structured defence, particularly against teams like Japan, Malaysia and Pakistan. This is an important tournament for us in terms of world ranking points and we are ready for the challenge."

Vivek Sagar Prasad was named vice-captain after many changes in the squad and expressed his excitement, saying, "This tournament is one of the most exciting ones in the Asian Hockey calendar. We will also get to see the progress the Asian teams are making in the new cycle as they will play with a fresh group of players keeping in mind the Asian Games in 2026."

"We arrived here earlier this week and have got good time on the pitch. The weather is suitable for us, but it gets a bit cold in the evening. The facility is incredible and perhaps one of the most beautiful hockey venues in the world. The excitement of hosting the first international tournament here is quite evident and we are looking forward to playing quality matches and entertaining the hockey-loving people of this region."

Coach Craig Fulton will be without legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after his retirement post Paris, but is looking forward to the next cycle of youngsters coming through, saying "The new Olympic cycle for us begins with the Asian Champions Trophy and we are ready for the challenge. While we have rested a few players from the squad that played in Paris, we have brought in a few youngsters who have done well in training and have earned the opportunity to play in Asian Champions Trophy. We will have Gurjot making his international debut, and I believe this is a great opportunity for youngsters who have received a call-up to shine. As a team, we want to continue to dominate in the Asian continent and we will go to China to retain the title."

