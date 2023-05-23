How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2022-23

We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2022-23 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?

Total overturns: 110

Rejected overturns: 4

Leading to goals: 30

Leading to disallowed goals: 52

Penalties awarded: 24 (8 missed)

Pens for handball: 14

Penalties overturned: 12 (3 for offside)

Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 1

Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0

Goals ruled out for offside: 34

Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 13

Goals ruled out for handball: 7

Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0

Goals ruled out for a foul: 9

Red cards: 6

Overturned red cards: 3

What will the VAR review?

- Goal/no goal

- Penalty/no penalty

- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)

- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

What will it not review?

- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)

- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

Brentford +5

Overturns: 14

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 4

Disallowed goals for: 4

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 7

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +5

Penalties for / against: 3 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Fulham (A; Aug. 20)

Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 49th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leeds (H; Sept. 3)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney, 25th minute - FOR

Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal awarded after incorrect offside, 80th minute - FOR

Game: Bournemouth (A; Oct. 1)

Incident: Overturn rejected, possible penalty for challenge by Kristoffer Ajer on Jordan Zemura, 22nd minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (A; Oct. 8)

Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Ivan Toney, 10th minute - AGAINST

Game: Wolves (H; Oct. 30)

Incident: Diego Costa sent off for violent conduct against Ben Mee, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Nov. 5)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa, 44th minute - FOR

Game: West Ham (A; Dec. 30)

Incident: Penalty cancelled; Ben Mee foul on Jarrod Bowen outside the area, 48th minute - FOR

Game: Liverpool (H; Jan. 2)

Incident: Ben Mee goal ruled out for offside, 39th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for offside, 47th minute - FOR

Game: Everton (A; March 11)

Incident: Demarai Gray goal ruled out for handball, 42nd minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (A; April 1)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball by Aaron Hickey, 86th minute - AGAINST

Game: Newcastle (H; April 8)

Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 8th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Alexander Isak on Rico Henry, 41st minute - FOR

Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for handball, 65th minute - FOR

Fulham +5

Overturns: 9

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 4

Net goal score: +3

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 1

Game: Brentford (H; Aug. 20)

Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 49th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (H; Aug. 30)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alex Mac Allister) for a foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid on Pervis Estupinan, 57th minute - AGAINST

Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 3)

Incident: Richarlison goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (H; Oct. 1)

Incident: Nathaniel Chalobah yellow card upgraded to red after challenge on Sean Longstaff, 5th minute - AGAINST

Game: Aston Villa (H; Oct. 20)

Incident: Douglas Luiz sent off for violent conduct against Aleksandar Mitrovic, 61st minute - FOR

Game: Man City (A; Nov. 5)

Incident: Erling Haaland goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Dec. 26)

Incident: Overturn rejected, no handball by Aleksandar Mitrovic before Tim Ream goal, goal stands, 71st minute - FOR

The referee disagreed that Tim Ream's goal should have been disallowed for handball by Aleksandar Mitrovic. BBC

Game: Newcastle (A; Jan. 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (disallowed for a double touch by the taker, Aleksandar Mitrovic) for a foul by Kieran Trippier on Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 64th minute - FOR

Game: Arsenal (H; March 12)

Incident: Antonee Robinson own goal ruled out for offside against Gabriel Martinelli, 16th minute - FOR

Liverpool +5

Overturns: 13

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 6

Net goal score: +4

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Everton (A; Sept. 3)

Incident: Conor Coady goal ruled out for offside, 69th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (H; Oct. 1)

Incident: Roberto Firmino goal allowed after incorrect offside against Mohamed Salah, 33rd minute - FOR

Game: Man City (H; Oct. 16)

Incident: Phil Foden goal ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho, 53rd minute - FOR

Game: West Ham (H; Oct. 19)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jarrod Bowen) for a foul by Joe Gomez on Bowen, 42nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Brentford (A; Jan. 2)

Incident: Ben Mee goal ruled out for offside, 39th minute - FOR

Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for offside, 47th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (A; Jan. 14)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after foul by Alisson on Solly March, offside against March, 40th minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (H; Jan. 21)

Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - FOR

Game: Wolves (H; March 1)

Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for a foul by Diogo Jota on Max Kilman, 65th minute - AGAINST

Game: Bournemouth (A; March 11)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Mohamed Salah) for handball against Adam Smith, 67th minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (A; April 4)

Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for handball, 50th minute - FOR

Game: West Ham (A; April 26)

Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal ruled out for offside, 55th minute - FOR

Game: Aston Villa (H; May 20)

Incident: Cody Gakpo goal ruled out for offside in the build up against Virgil van Dijk, 54th minute - AGAINST

Aston Villa +2

Overturns: 10

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 4

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Aug. 20)

Incident: Jeffrey Schlupp goal ruled out for offside in the build-up against Odsonne Edouard, 25th minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored on the rebound by Wilfried Zaha) for handball by Lucas Digne, 55th minute - AGAINST

Lucas Digne conceded a controversial handball penalty against Crystal Palace. BBC

Game: Fulham (A; Oct. 20)

Incident: Douglas Luiz sent off for violent conduct against Aleksandar Mitrovic, 61st minute - AGAINST

Game: Leeds (H; Jan. 13)

Incident: Emiliano Buendia goal awarded after incorrect offside, 64th minute - FOR

Game: Southampton (A; Jan. 21)

Incident: James Ward-Prowse goal disallowed for a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey, 63rd minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (H; March 4)

Incident: Wilfried Zaha goal ruled out for offside, 4th minute - FOR

Game: Bournemouth (H; March 18)

Incident: Ezri Konsa goal ruled out as the ball went out of play, 87th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leicester (A; April 4)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Patson Daka ruled to have fouled Ollie Watkins, rather than the other way around, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (H; April 15)

Incident: Ollie Watkins goal ruled out for offside, 4th minute - AGAINST

Game: Liverpool (A; May 20)

Incident: Cody Gakpo goal ruled out for offside in the build up against Virgil van Dijk, 54th minute - FOR

Nottingham Forest +2

Overturns: 15

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 4

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 6

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: +3

Penalties for / against: 3 / 3

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: West Ham (H; Aug. 14)

Incident: Said Benrahma goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Michail Antonio on Orel Mangala, 42nd minute - FOR

Incident: Brennan Johnson goal ruled out for offside, 53rd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Declan Rice) for handball by Scott McKenna, 61st minute - AGAINST

Game: Bournemouth (H; Sept. 3)

Incident: Overturn rejected, penalty (scored by Brennan Johnson) for handball against Lloyd Kelly, 42nd minute - FOR

Game: Wolves (A; Oct. 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball against Harry Toffolo, 52nd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Brennan Johnson) for a foul by Matheus Nunes on Ryan Yates, 75th minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (H; Nov. 5)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa, 44th minute - AGAINST

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Nov. 12)

Incident: Morgan Gibbs-White goal awarded after incorrect offside, 54th minute - FOR

Game: Man United (A; Dec. 27)

Incident: Willy Boly goal disallowed for offside, 40th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leicester (H; Jan. 14)

Incident: Brennan Johnson goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - FOR

Game: Bournemouth (A; Jan. 21)

Incident: Ryan Yates goal ruled out for offside against Willy Boly, 13th minute - AGAINST

Game: Tottenham (A; March 11)

Incident: Richarlison ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Andre Ayew) for handball by Dejan Kulusevski, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (H; March 17)

Incident: Elliot Anderson goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Sean Longstaff, 64th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (H; April 26)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Morgan Gibbs-White) for handball against Lewis Dunk, 88th minute - FOR

Game: Southampton (H; May 8)

Incident: Felipe goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

AFC Bournemouth +1

Overturns: 9

Rejected overturns: 2

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 5

Net goal score: +3

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 5

Net subjective score: -4

Penalties for / against: 0 / 3

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Arsenal (H; Aug. 20)

Incident: Gabriel Jesus goal ruled out for offside, 72nd minute - FOR

Game: Nottm Forest (A; Sept. 3)

Incident: Overturn rejected, penalty (scored by Brennan Johnson) for handball against Lloyd Kelly, 42nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Newcastle (A; Sept. 17)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexander Isak) for handball by Jefferson Lerma, 64th minute - AGAINST

The ball hits Jefferson Lerma's arm, leading to a penalty to Newcastle. BBC

Game: Brentford (H; Oct. 1)

Incident: Overturn rejected, possible penalty for challenge by Kristoffer Ajer on Jordan Zemura, 22nd minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Oct. 24)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Said Benrahma) for handball by Jordan Zemura, 89th minute - AGAINST

Game: Nottingham Forest (H; Jan. 21)

Incident: Ryan Yates goal ruled out for offside against Willy Boly, 13th minute - FOR

Game: Liverpool (H; March 11)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Mohamed Salah) for handball against Adam Smith, 67th minute - AGAINST

Game: Aston Villa (A; March 18)

Incident: Ezri Konsa goal ruled out as the ball went out of play, 87th minute - FOR

Game: West Ham (H; April 23)

Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Southampton (A; April 27)

Incident: Che Adams goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - FOR

Game: Leeds (H; April 30)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, handball by Matias Vina outside the penalty area, 4th minute - FOR

Chelsea 0

Overturns: 8

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +3

Penalties for / against: 0 / 0

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Leicester (H; Aug. 27)

Incident: Penalty cancelled for offside in the build-up against Kai Havertz, 12th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (H; Sept. 3)

Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Liverpool (A; Jan. 21)

Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Feb. 11)

Incident: Tomas Soucek goal ruled out for offside against Declan Rice, 83rd minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (A; Feb. 26)

Incident: Hakim Ziyech red card for violent conduct against Emerson Royal cancelled, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (A; March 11)

Incident: Joao Felix goal ruled out for offside, 34th minute - AGAINST

Game: Liverpool (H; April 4)

Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for handball, 50th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man City (A; May 21)

Incident: Julian Alvarez ruled out for handball against Riyad Mahrez, 74th minute - FOR

Everton 0

Overturns: 6

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 0

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Liverpool (H; Sept. 3)

Incident: Conor Coady goal ruled out for offside, 69th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (H; Oct. 9)

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 80th minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Oct. 22)

Incident: Anthony Gordon goal awarded after incorrect offside, 63rd minute - FOR

Game: Arsenal (A; March 1)

Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal allowed after incorrect offside, 45th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brentford (H; March 11)

Incident: Demarai Gray goal ruled out for handball, 42nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Newcastle (H; April 27)

Incident: Fabian Schar goal ruled out for offside against Dan Burn, 90th minute - FOR

Newcastle 0

Overturns: 18

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 6

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 4

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 5

Subjective decisions against: 6

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 2

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Manchester City (H; Aug. 21)

Incident: Miguel Almiron goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 28th minute - FOR

Incident: Kieran Trippier red card for challenge on Kevin De Bruyne downgraded to yellow, 73rd minute - FOR

Game: Wolves (A; Aug. 28)

Incident: Raul Jimenez goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Pedro Neto on Ryan Fraser, 81st minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Sept. 3)

Incident: Tyrick Mitchell own goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, 51st minute - AGAINST

Game: Bournemouth (H; Sept. 17)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexander Isak) for handball by Jefferson Lerma, 64th minute - FOR

Game: Fulham (A; Oct. 1)

Incident: Nathaniel Chalobah yellow card upgraded to red after challenge on Sean Longstaff, 5th minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (H; Oct. 8)

Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Ivan Toney, 10th minute - FOR

Ivan Toney made an obvious action to the ball which influenced the Newcastle defender. BBC

Game: Fulham (H; Jan. 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (disallowed for a double touch by the taker, Aleksandar Mitrovic) for a foul by Kieran Trippier on Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 64th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (H; Feb. 4)

Incident: Joe Willock goal ruled out as the ball had gone out of play, 1st minute - AGAINST

Game: Nottingham Forest (A; March 17)

Incident: Elliot Anderson goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Sean Longstaff, 64th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; April 5)

Incident: Joelinton goal allowed after incorrect offside, 13th minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (A; April 8)

Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 8th minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Alexander Isak on Rico Henry, 41st minute - AGAINST

Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for handball, 65th minute - AGAINST

Game: Aston Villa (A; April 15)

Incident: Ollie Watkins goal ruled out for offside, 61st minute - FOR

Game: Everton (A; April 27)

Incident: Fabian Schar goal ruled out for offside against Dan Burn, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Southampton (H; April 30)

Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - AGAINST

Game: Arsenal (H; May 7)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, no handball by Jakub Kiwior, 7th minute - AGAINST

West Ham 0

Overturns: 18

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 5

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 6

Subjective decisions against: 4

Net subjective score: +2

Penalties for / against: 4 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Aug. 14)

Incident: Said Benrahma goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Michail Antonio on Orel Mangala, 42nd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Brennan Johnson goal ruled out for offside, 53rd minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Declan Rice) for handball by Scott McKenna, 61st minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (H; Aug. 31)

Incident: Penalty for handball against Aaron Cresswell cancelled, 16th minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (A; Sept. 3)

Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Liverpool (A; Oct. 19)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jarrod Bowen) for a foul by Joe Gomez on Bowen, 42nd minute - FOR

Jarrod Bowen wins a penalty for a foul by Joe Gomez. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Game: Bournemouth (H; Oct. 24)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Said Benrahma) for handball by Jordan Zemura, 89th minute - FOR

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Nov. 6)

Incident: Penalty for a foul by Marc Guehi on Michail Antonio cancelled, 81st minute - AGAINST

Game: Leicester City (H; Nov. 12)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Youri Tielemans) for a foul by Craig Dawson on Patson Daka, 38th minute - AGAINST

Game: Arsenal (A; Dec. 26)

Incident: Penalty cancelled; no handball by Aaron Cresswell, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Brentford (H; Dec. 30)

Incident: Penalty cancelled; Ben Mee foul on Jarrod Bowen outside the area, 48th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leeds (A; Jan. 4)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Lucas Paqueta) for a foul by Pascal Struijk on Jarrod Bowen, 44th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (A; Feb. 4)

Incident: Joe Willock goal ruled out as the ball had gone out of play, 1st minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (H; Feb. 11)

Incident: Tomas Soucek goal ruled out for offside against Declan Rice, 83rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Southampton (H; April 2)

Incident: Nayef Aguerd goal allowed after incorrect offside, 25th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (H; April 5)

Incident: Joelinton goal allowed after incorrect offside, 13th minute - AGAINST

Game: Bournemouth (A; April 23)

Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Liverpool (H; April 26)

Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal ruled out for offside, 55th minute - AGAINST

Arsenal -1

Overturns: 13

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 4

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -3

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 4

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Leicester (H; Aug. 13)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Aaron Ramsdale judged not to have fouled Jamie Vardy, 43rd minute - FOR

Game: AFC Bournemouth (A; Aug. 20)

Incident: Gabriel Jesus goal ruled out for offside, 72nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (A; Sept. 4)

Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal disallowed for a foul in the buildup by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen, 12th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leeds (A; Oct. 16)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Patrick Bamford) for handball against William Saliba, 60th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty cancelled and red card against Gabriel downgraded to yellow; no foul on Bamford, 90th minute - FOR

Game: West Ham (H; Dec. 26)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, no handball by Aaron Cresswell, 45th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (A; Dec. 31)

Incident: Kaoru Mitoma goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - FOR

Game: Man City (H; Feb. 15)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Gabriel foul, Erling Haaland offside, 56th minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (A; Feb. 25)

Incident: Leandro Trossard goal ruled out for a foul in the buildup by Ben White on Danny Ward, 26th minute - AGAINST

Game: Everton (H; March 1)

Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal allowed after incorrect offside, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Fulham (A; March 12)

Incident: Antonee Robinson own goal ruled out for offside against Gabriel Martinelli, 16th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man City (A; April 26)

Incident: John Stones goal awarded after incorrect offside, 45th minute - AGAINST

Game: Newcastle (A; May 7)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, no handball by Jakub Kiwior, 7th minute - FOR

Crystal Palace -1

Overturns: 10

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 3

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 4

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +2

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Aston Villa (H; Aug. 20)

Incident: Jeffrey Schlupp goal ruled out for offside in the build-up against Odsonne Edouard, 25th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty conceded (scored on the rebound by Wilfried Zaha) for handball by Lucas Digne, 55th minute - FOR

Game: Newcastle (A; Sept. 3)

Incident: Tyrick Mitchell own goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, 51st minute - FOR

Game: Everton (A; Oct. 22)

Incident: Anthony Gordon goal awarded after incorrect offside, 63rd minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Nov. 6)

Incident: Penalty for a foul by Marc Guehi on Michail Antonio cancelled, 81st minute - FOR

Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Nov. 12)

Incident: Morgan Gibbs-White goal awarded after incorrect offside, 54th minute - AGAINST

Game: Fulham (H; Dec. 26)

Incident: Overturn rejected, no handball by Aleksandar Mitrovic before Tim Ream goal, goal stands, 71st minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (A; Feb. 4)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Will Hughes, 4th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Casemiro sent off for violent conduct against Will Hughes, 70th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (H; Feb. 11)

Incident: Pervis Estupinan goal ruled out for offside, 32nd minute - FOR

Game: Aston Villa (A; March 4)

Incident: Wilfried Zaha goal ruled out for offside, 4th minute - AGAINST

Manchester United -1

Overturns: 9

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

Red cards for / against: 2 / 0

Game: Arsenal (H; Sept. 4)

Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal disallowed for a foul in the buildup by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen, 12th minute - FOR

Game: Everton (A; Oct. 9)

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 80th minute - AGAINST

Game: Nottm Forest (H; Dec. 27)

Incident: Willy Boly goal disallowed for offside, 40th minute - FOR

Game: Wolves (A; Dec. 31)

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 84th minute - AGAINST

The ball hits Marcus Rashford's arm in the process of scoring against Wolves. BBC

Game: Crystal Palace (H; Feb. 4)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Will Hughes, 4th minute - FOR

Incident: Casemiro sent off for violent conduct against Will Hughes, 70th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leicester (H; Feb. 19)

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - FOR

Game: Southampton (H; March 12)

Incident: Casemiro sent off for tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, 34th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (A; May 4)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball against Luke Shaw, 90th minute - AGAINST

Southampton -1

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 0 / 0

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Aston Villa (H; Jan. 21)

Incident: James Ward-Prowse goal disallowed for a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey, 63rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (A; March 12)

Incident: Casemiro sent off for tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, 34th minute - FOR

Game: West Ham (A; April 2)

Incident: Nayef Aguerd goal allowed after incorrect offside, 25th minute - AGAINST

Game: Bournemouth (H; April 27)

Incident: Che Adams goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - AGAINST

Game: Newcastle (A; April 30)

Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - FOR

Game: Nottingham Forest (A; May 8)

Incident: Felipe goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (A; May 21)

Incident: Theo Walcott goal ruled out for offside, 62nd minute - AGAINST

Wolves -1

Overturns: 8

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: +3

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 5

Net subjective score: -2

Penalties for / against: 2 / 1

Red cards for / against: 2 / 0

Game: Newcastle (H; Aug. 28)

Incident: Raul Jimenez goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Pedro Neto on Ryan Fraser, 81st minute - AGAINST

Pedro Neto pushed Ryan Fraser before creating a goal for Raul Jimenez. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Game: Nottm Forest (H; Oct. 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball against Harry Toffolo, 52nd minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Brennan Johnson) for a foul by Matheus Nunes on Ryan Yates, 75th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brentford (A; Oct. 30)

Incident: Diego Costa sent off for violent conduct against Ben Mee, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (H; Nov. 5)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball by Lewis Dunk, 30th minute - FOR

Game: Man United (H; Dec. 31)

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 84th minute - FOR

Game: Liverpool (A; March 1)

Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for a foul by Diogo Jota on Max Kilman, 65th minute - FOR

Game: Leeds (H; March 18)

Incident: Jonny sent off for challenge on Luke Ayling, 82nd minute - AGAINST

Overturn rejected: No foul on Adama Traore in buildup to Rodrigo goal, 97th minute - AGAINST

Leeds United -2

Overturns: 9

Rejected overturn: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 4

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -3

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 1 / 2

Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

Game: Brentford (A; Sept. 3)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney, 25th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal awarded after incorrect offside, 80th minute - AGAINST

Game: Arsenal (H; Oct. 16)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Patrick Bamford) for handball against William Saliba, 60th minute - FOR

Incident: Penalty cancelled and red card against Gabriel downgraded to yellow; no foul on Bamford, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (H; Jan. 4)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Lucas Paqueta) for a foul by Pascal Struijk on Jarrod Bowen, 44th minute - AGAINST

Game: Aston Villa (A; Jan. 13)

Incident: Emiliano Buendia goal awarded after incorrect offside, 64th minute - AGAINST

Game: Wolves (A; March 18)

Incident: Jonny sent off for challenge on Luke Ayling, 82nd minute - FOR

Overturn rejected: No foul on Adama Traore in buildup to Rodrigo goal, 97th minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (H; April 25)

Incident: Youri Tielemans goal ruled out for offside against Boubakary Soumare, 7th minute - FOR

Game: Bournemouth (A; April 30)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, handball by Matias Vina outside the penalty area, 4th minute - AGAINST

Leicester -2

Overturns: 14

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 4

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Arsenal (A; Aug. 13)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Aaron Ramsdale judged not to have fouled Jamie Vardy, 43rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Chelsea (A; Aug. 27)

Incident: Penalty cancelled for offside in the build-up against Kai Havertz, 12th minute - FOR

Game: Brighton (A; Sept. 4)

Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for offside in the buildup against Enock Mwepu, 47th minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 17)

Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Youri Tielemans) for encroachment by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 6th minute - FOR

Incident: Son Heung-Min goal allowed after incorrect offside, 86th minute - AGAINST

Game: West Ham (A; Nov. 12)

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Youri Tielemans) for a foul by Craig Dawson on Patson Daka, 38th minute - FOR

Craig Dawson fouls Patson Daka, leading to a VAR penalty. BBC

Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Jan. 14)

Incident: Brennan Johnson goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - AGAINST

Game: Tottenham (H; Feb. 11)

Incident: Harvey Barnes goal ruled out for offside, 70th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (A; Feb. 19)

Incident: Marcus Rashford goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - AGAINST

Game: Arsenal (H; Feb. 25)

Incident: Leandro Trossard goal ruled out for a foul in the buildup by Ben White on Danny Ward, 26th minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (H; March 11)

Incident: Joao Felix goal ruled out for offside, 34th minute - FOR

Game: Aston Villa (H; April 4)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Patson Daka ruled to have fouled Ollie Watkins, rather than the other way around, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man City (A; April 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for handball by Wilfred Ndidi, 10th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leeds (A; April 25)

Incident: Youri Tielemans goal ruled out for offside against Boubakary Soumare, 7th minute - AGAINST

Manchester City -3

Overturns: 9

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 2 / 0

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Newcastle (A; Aug. 21)

Incident: Miguel Almiron goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 28th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Kieran Trippier red card for challenge on Kevin De Bruyne downgraded to yellow, 73rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Liverpool (A; Oct. 16)

Incident: Phil Foden goal ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho, 53rd minute - AGAINST

The VAR advised that Erling Haaland had committed a foul on Fabinho. BBC

Game: Brighton (H; Oct. 22)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for a foul by Lewis Dunk on Bernardo Silva, 39th minute - FOR

Game: Fulham (H; Nov. 5)

Incident: Erling Haaland goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - AGAINST

Game: Arsenal (A; Feb. 15)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after Gabriel foul, Erling Haaland offside, 56th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leicester (H; April 15)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for handball by Wilfred Ndidi, 10th minute - FOR

Game: Arsenal (H; April 26)

Incident: John Stones goal awarded after incorrect offside, 45th minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (H; May 21)

Incident: Julian Alvarez ruled out for handball against Riyad Mahrez, 74th minute - AGAINST

Tottenham -3

Overturns: 9

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -2

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: West Ham (A; Aug. 31)

Incident: Penalty for handball against Aaron Cresswell cancelled, 16th minute - AGAINST

Game: Fulham (H; Sept. 3)

Incident: Richarlison goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Leicester (H; Sept. 17)

Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Youri Tielemans) for encroachment by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 6th minute - AGAINST

Incident: Son Heung-Min goal allowed after incorrect offside, 86th minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (A; Feb. 11)

Incident: Harvey Barnes goal ruled out for offside, 70th minute - FOR

Game: Chelsea (H; Feb. 26)

Incident: Hakim Ziyech red card for violent conduct against Emerson Royal cancelled, 45th minute - AGAINST

Game: Nottingham Forest (H; March 11)

Incident: Richarlison ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - AGAINST

Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Andre Ayew) for handball by Dejan Kulusevski, 90th minute - AGAINST

Game: Brighton (H; April 8)

Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for handball, 55th minute - FOR

Brighton -5

Overturns: 13

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 4

Leading to goals against: 3

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 5

Net subjective score: -2

Penalties for / against: 3 / 3

Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

Game: Fulham (A; Aug. 30)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for a foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid on Pervis Estupinan, 57th minute - FOR

Game: Leicester (H; Sept. 4)

Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for offside in the buildup against Enock Mwepu, 47th minute - AGAINST

Game: Liverpool (A; Oct. 1)

Incident: Roberto Firmino goal allowed after incorrect offside against Mohamed Salah, 33rd minute - AGAINST

Game: Man City (A; Oct. 22)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for a foul by Lewis Dunk on Bernardo Silva, 39th minute - AGAINST

Game: Wolves (A; Nov. 5)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball by Lewis Dunk, 30th minute - AGAINST

Lewis Dunk was penalised for this handball. BBC

Game: Arsenal (H; Dec. 31)

Incident: Kaoru Mitoma goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - AGAINST

Game: Liverpool (H; Jan. 14)

Incident: Penalty cancelled after foul by Alisson on Solly March, offside against March, 40th minute - AGAINST

Game: Crystal Palace (A; Feb. 11)

Incident: Pervis Estupinan goal ruled out for offside, 32nd minute - AGAINST

Game: Brentford (H; April 1)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball by Aaron Hickey, 86th minute - FOR

Game: Tottenham (A; April 8)

Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for handball, 55th minute - AGAINST

Game: Nottingham Forest (A; April 26)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Morgan Gibbs-White) for handball against Lewis Dunk, 88th minute - AGAINST

Game: Man United (H; May 4)

Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball against Luke Shaw, 90th minute - FOR

Game: Southampton (H; May 21)

Incident: Theo Walcott goal ruled out for offside, 62nd minute - FOR