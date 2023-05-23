        <
        >

          How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2022-23

          We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2022-23 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?

          - What's new in the Prem for 2022-23
          - VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide

          Total overturns: 110
          Rejected overturns: 4

          Leading to goals: 30
          Leading to disallowed goals: 52
          Penalties awarded: 24 (8 missed)
          Pens for handball: 14
          Penalties overturned: 12 (3 for offside)
          Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 1
          Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0
          Goals ruled out for offside: 34
          Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 13
          Goals ruled out for handball: 7
          Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0
          Goals ruled out for a foul: 9
          Red cards: 6
          Overturned red cards: 3

          What will the VAR review?
          - Goal/no goal
          - Penalty/no penalty
          - Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)
          - Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

          What will it not review?
          - Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)
          - Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

          This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

          Brentford +5

          Overturns: 14
          Rejected overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 4
          Disallowed goals for: 4
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 3
          Net goal score: +2
          Subjective decisions for: 7
          Subjective decisions against: 2
          Net subjective score: +5
          Penalties for / against: 3 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

          Game: Fulham (A; Aug. 20)
          Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 49th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leeds (H; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney, 25th minute - FOR
          Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal awarded after incorrect offside, 80th minute - FOR

          Game: Bournemouth (A; Oct. 1)
          Incident: Overturn rejected, possible penalty for challenge by Kristoffer Ajer on Jordan Zemura, 22nd minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (A; Oct. 8)
          Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Ivan Toney, 10th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Wolves (H; Oct. 30)
          Incident: Diego Costa sent off for violent conduct against Ben Mee, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Nov. 5)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa, 44th minute - FOR

          Game: West Ham (A; Dec. 30)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled; Ben Mee foul on Jarrod Bowen outside the area, 48th minute - FOR

          Game: Liverpool (H; Jan. 2)
          Incident: Ben Mee goal ruled out for offside, 39th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for offside, 47th minute - FOR

          Game: Everton (A; March 11)
          Incident: Demarai Gray goal ruled out for handball, 42nd minute - FOR

          Game: Brighton (A; April 1)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball by Aaron Hickey, 86th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Newcastle (H; April 8)
          Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 8th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Alexander Isak on Rico Henry, 41st minute - FOR
          Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for handball, 65th minute - FOR

          Fulham +5

          Overturns: 9
          Rejected overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 4
          Net goal score: +3
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 2
          Net subjective score: +1
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 1 / 1

          Game: Brentford (H; Aug. 20)
          Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 49th minute - FOR

          Game: Brighton (H; Aug. 30)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alex Mac Allister) for a foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid on Pervis Estupinan, 57th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Richarlison goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (H; Oct. 1)
          Incident: Nathaniel Chalobah yellow card upgraded to red after challenge on Sean Longstaff, 5th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Aston Villa (H; Oct. 20)
          Incident: Douglas Luiz sent off for violent conduct against Aleksandar Mitrovic, 61st minute - FOR

          Game: Man City (A; Nov. 5)
          Incident: Erling Haaland goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - FOR

          Game: Crystal Palace (A; Dec. 26)
          Incident: Overturn rejected, no handball by Aleksandar Mitrovic before Tim Ream goal, goal stands, 71st minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (A; Jan. 15)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (disallowed for a double touch by the taker, Aleksandar Mitrovic) for a foul by Kieran Trippier on Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 64th minute - FOR

          Game: Arsenal (H; March 12)
          Incident: Antonee Robinson own goal ruled out for offside against Gabriel Martinelli, 16th minute - FOR

          Liverpool +5

          Overturns: 13
          Leading to goals for: 2
          Disallowed goals for: 2
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 6
          Net goal score: +4
          Subjective decisions for: 2
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: -1
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Everton (A; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Conor Coady goal ruled out for offside, 69th minute - FOR

          Game: Brighton (H; Oct. 1)
          Incident: Roberto Firmino goal allowed after incorrect offside against Mohamed Salah, 33rd minute - FOR

          Game: Man City (H; Oct. 16)
          Incident: Phil Foden goal ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho, 53rd minute - FOR

          Game: West Ham (H; Oct. 19)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jarrod Bowen) for a foul by Joe Gomez on Bowen, 42nd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brentford (A; Jan. 2)
          Incident: Ben Mee goal ruled out for offside, 39th minute - FOR
          Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for offside, 47th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brighton (A; Jan. 14)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after foul by Alisson on Solly March, offside against March, 40th minute - FOR

          Game: Chelsea (H; Jan. 21)
          Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - FOR

          Game: Wolves (H; March 1)
          Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for a foul by Diogo Jota on Max Kilman, 65th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Bournemouth (A; March 11)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Mohamed Salah) for handball against Adam Smith, 67th minute - FOR

          Game: Chelsea (A; April 4)
          Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for handball, 50th minute - FOR

          Game: West Ham (A; April 26)
          Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal ruled out for offside, 55th minute - FOR

          Game: Aston Villa (H; May 20)
          Incident: Cody Gakpo goal ruled out for offside in the build up against Virgil van Dijk, 54th minute - AGAINST

          Aston Villa +2

          Overturns: 10
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 2
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 4
          Net goal score: +2
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 2
          Net subjective score: +1
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 1 / 0

          Game: Crystal Palace (A; Aug. 20)
          Incident: Jeffrey Schlupp goal ruled out for offside in the build-up against Odsonne Edouard, 25th minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty conceded (scored on the rebound by Wilfried Zaha) for handball by Lucas Digne, 55th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Fulham (A; Oct. 20)
          Incident: Douglas Luiz sent off for violent conduct against Aleksandar Mitrovic, 61st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leeds (H; Jan. 13)
          Incident: Emiliano Buendia goal awarded after incorrect offside, 64th minute - FOR

          Game: Southampton (A; Jan. 21)
          Incident: James Ward-Prowse goal disallowed for a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey, 63rd minute - FOR

          Game: Crystal Palace (H; March 4)
          Incident: Wilfried Zaha goal ruled out for offside, 4th minute - FOR

          Game: Bournemouth (H; March 18)
          Incident: Ezri Konsa goal ruled out as the ball went out of play, 87th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leicester (A; April 4)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after Patson Daka ruled to have fouled Ollie Watkins, rather than the other way around, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (H; April 15)
          Incident: Ollie Watkins goal ruled out for offside, 4th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Liverpool (A; May 20)
          Incident: Cody Gakpo goal ruled out for offside in the build up against Virgil van Dijk, 54th minute - FOR

          Nottingham Forest +2

          Overturns: 15
          Rejected overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 3
          Disallowed goals for: 4
          Leading to goals against: 2
          Disallowed goals against: 3
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 6
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: +3
          Penalties for / against: 3 / 3
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: West Ham (H; Aug. 14)
          Incident: Said Benrahma goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Michail Antonio on Orel Mangala, 42nd minute - FOR
          Incident: Brennan Johnson goal ruled out for offside, 53rd minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Declan Rice) for handball by Scott McKenna, 61st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Bournemouth (H; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Overturn rejected, penalty (scored by Brennan Johnson) for handball against Lloyd Kelly, 42nd minute - FOR

          Game: Wolves (A; Oct. 15)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball against Harry Toffolo, 52nd minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Brennan Johnson) for a foul by Matheus Nunes on Ryan Yates, 75th minute - FOR

          Game: Brentford (H; Nov. 5)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bryan Mbeumo) for a foul by Dean Henderson on Yoane Wissa, 44th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Crystal Palace (H; Nov. 12)
          Incident: Morgan Gibbs-White goal awarded after incorrect offside, 54th minute - FOR

          Game: Man United (A; Dec. 27)
          Incident: Willy Boly goal disallowed for offside, 40th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leicester (H; Jan. 14)
          Incident: Brennan Johnson goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - FOR

          Game: Bournemouth (A; Jan. 21)
          Incident: Ryan Yates goal ruled out for offside against Willy Boly, 13th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Tottenham (A; March 11)
          Incident: Richarlison ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Andre Ayew) for handball by Dejan Kulusevski, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (H; March 17)
          Incident: Elliot Anderson goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Sean Longstaff, 64th minute - FOR

          Game: Brighton (H; April 26)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Morgan Gibbs-White) for handball against Lewis Dunk, 88th minute - FOR

          Game: Southampton (H; May 8)
          Incident: Felipe goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

          AFC Bournemouth +1

          Overturns: 9
          Rejected overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 2
          Disallowed goals against: 5
          Net goal score: +3
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 5
          Net subjective score: -4
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 3
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Arsenal (H; Aug. 20)
          Incident: Gabriel Jesus goal ruled out for offside, 72nd minute - FOR

          Game: Nottm Forest (A; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Overturn rejected, penalty (scored by Brennan Johnson) for handball against Lloyd Kelly, 42nd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Newcastle (A; Sept. 17)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexander Isak) for handball by Jefferson Lerma, 64th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brentford (H; Oct. 1)
          Incident: Overturn rejected, possible penalty for challenge by Kristoffer Ajer on Jordan Zemura, 22nd minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (A; Oct. 24)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Said Benrahma) for handball by Jordan Zemura, 89th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Nottingham Forest (H; Jan. 21)
          Incident: Ryan Yates goal ruled out for offside against Willy Boly, 13th minute - FOR

          Game: Liverpool (H; March 11)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Mohamed Salah) for handball against Adam Smith, 67th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Aston Villa (A; March 18)
          Incident: Ezri Konsa goal ruled out as the ball went out of play, 87th minute - FOR

          Game: West Ham (H; April 23)
          Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Southampton (A; April 27)
          Incident: Che Adams goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - FOR

          Game: Leeds (H; April 30)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, handball by Matias Vina outside the penalty area, 4th minute - FOR

          Chelsea 0

          Overturns: 8
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 3
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 3
          Net goal score: -2
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +3
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 0
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Leicester (H; Aug. 27)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled for offside in the build-up against Kai Havertz, 12th minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (H; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Liverpool (A; Jan. 21)
          Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (A; Feb. 11)
          Incident: Tomas Soucek goal ruled out for offside against Declan Rice, 83rd minute - FOR

          Game: Tottenham (A; Feb. 26)
          Incident: Hakim Ziyech red card for violent conduct against Emerson Royal cancelled, 45th minute - FOR

          Game: Leicester (A; March 11)
          Incident: Joao Felix goal ruled out for offside, 34th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Liverpool (H; April 4)
          Incident: Kai Havertz goal ruled out for handball, 50th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man City (A; May 21)
          Incident: Julian Alvarez ruled out for handball against Riyad Mahrez, 74th minute - FOR

          Everton 0

          Overturns: 6
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 2
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: -1
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 0
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Liverpool (H; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Conor Coady goal ruled out for offside, 69th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (H; Oct. 9)
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 80th minute - FOR

          Game: Crystal Palace (H; Oct. 22)
          Incident: Anthony Gordon goal awarded after incorrect offside, 63rd minute - FOR

          Game: Arsenal (A; March 1)
          Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal allowed after incorrect offside, 45th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brentford (H; March 11)
          Incident: Demarai Gray goal ruled out for handball, 42nd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Newcastle (H; April 27)
          Incident: Fabian Schar goal ruled out for offside against Dan Burn, 90th minute - FOR

          Newcastle 0

          Overturns: 18
          Leading to goals for: 3
          Disallowed goals for: 6
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 4
          Net goal score: +2
          Subjective decisions for: 5
          Subjective decisions against: 6
          Net subjective score: -1
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 2
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

          Game: Manchester City (H; Aug. 21)
          Incident: Miguel Almiron goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 28th minute - FOR
          Incident: Kieran Trippier red card for challenge on Kevin De Bruyne downgraded to yellow, 73rd minute - FOR

          Game: Wolves (A; Aug. 28)
          Incident: Raul Jimenez goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Pedro Neto on Ryan Fraser, 81st minute - FOR

          Game: Crystal Palace (H; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Tyrick Mitchell own goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, 51st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Bournemouth (H; Sept. 17)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexander Isak) for handball by Jefferson Lerma, 64th minute - FOR

          Game: Fulham (A; Oct. 1)
          Incident: Nathaniel Chalobah yellow card upgraded to red after challenge on Sean Longstaff, 5th minute - FOR

          Game: Brentford (H; Oct. 8)
          Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Ivan Toney, 10th minute - FOR

          Game: Fulham (H; Jan. 15)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (disallowed for a double touch by the taker, Aleksandar Mitrovic) for a foul by Kieran Trippier on Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 64th minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (H; Feb. 4)
          Incident: Joe Willock goal ruled out as the ball had gone out of play, 1st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Nottingham Forest (A; March 17)
          Incident: Elliot Anderson goal ruled out for offside in the buildup against Sean Longstaff, 64th minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (A; April 5)
          Incident: Joelinton goal allowed after incorrect offside, 13th minute - FOR

          Game: Brentford (A; April 8)
          Incident: Ivan Toney goal ruled out for offside, 8th minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Alexander Isak on Rico Henry, 41st minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for handball, 65th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Aston Villa (A; April 15)
          Incident: Ollie Watkins goal ruled out for offside, 61st minute - FOR

          Game: Everton (A; April 27)
          Incident: Fabian Schar goal ruled out for offside against Dan Burn, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Southampton (H; April 30)
          Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Arsenal (H; May 7)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, no handball by Jakub Kiwior, 7th minute - AGAINST

          West Ham 0

          Overturns: 18
          Leading to goals for: 3
          Disallowed goals for: 5
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: 6
          Subjective decisions against: 4
          Net subjective score: +2
          Penalties for / against: 4 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Aug. 14)
          Incident: Said Benrahma goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Michail Antonio on Orel Mangala, 42nd minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Brennan Johnson goal ruled out for offside, 53rd minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Declan Rice) for handball by Scott McKenna, 61st minute - FOR

          Game: Tottenham (H; Aug. 31)
          Incident: Penalty for handball against Aaron Cresswell cancelled, 16th minute - FOR

          Game: Chelsea (A; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Liverpool (A; Oct. 19)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Jarrod Bowen) for a foul by Joe Gomez on Bowen, 42nd minute - FOR

          Game: Bournemouth (H; Oct. 24)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Said Benrahma) for handball by Jordan Zemura, 89th minute - FOR

          Game: Crystal Palace (H; Nov. 6)
          Incident: Penalty for a foul by Marc Guehi on Michail Antonio cancelled, 81st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leicester City (H; Nov. 12)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Youri Tielemans) for a foul by Craig Dawson on Patson Daka, 38th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Arsenal (A; Dec. 26)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled; no handball by Aaron Cresswell, 45th minute - FOR

          Game: Brentford (H; Dec. 30)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled; Ben Mee foul on Jarrod Bowen outside the area, 48th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leeds (A; Jan. 4)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Lucas Paqueta) for a foul by Pascal Struijk on Jarrod Bowen, 44th minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (A; Feb. 4)
          Incident: Joe Willock goal ruled out as the ball had gone out of play, 1st minute - FOR

          Game: Chelsea (H; Feb. 11)
          Incident: Tomas Soucek goal ruled out for offside against Declan Rice, 83rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Southampton (H; April 2)
          Incident: Nayef Aguerd goal allowed after incorrect offside, 25th minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (H; April 5)
          Incident: Joelinton goal allowed after incorrect offside, 13th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Bournemouth (A; April 23)
          Incident: Maxwel Cornet goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Liverpool (H; April 26)
          Incident: Jarrod Bowen goal ruled out for offside, 55th minute - AGAINST

          Arsenal -1

          Overturns: 13
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 4
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: -3
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 4
          Net subjective score: -1
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Leicester (H; Aug. 13)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after Aaron Ramsdale judged not to have fouled Jamie Vardy, 43rd minute - FOR

          Game: AFC Bournemouth (A; Aug. 20)
          Incident: Gabriel Jesus goal ruled out for offside, 72nd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (A; Sept. 4)
          Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal disallowed for a foul in the buildup by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen, 12th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leeds (A; Oct. 16)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Patrick Bamford) for handball against William Saliba, 60th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty cancelled and red card against Gabriel downgraded to yellow; no foul on Bamford, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: West Ham (H; Dec. 26)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, no handball by Aaron Cresswell, 45th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brighton (A; Dec. 31)
          Incident: Kaoru Mitoma goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - FOR

          Game: Man City (H; Feb. 15)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after Gabriel foul, Erling Haaland offside, 56th minute - FOR

          Game: Leicester (A; Feb. 25)
          Incident: Leandro Trossard goal ruled out for a foul in the buildup by Ben White on Danny Ward, 26th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Everton (H; March 1)
          Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal allowed after incorrect offside, 45th minute - FOR

          Game: Fulham (A; March 12)
          Incident: Antonee Robinson own goal ruled out for offside against Gabriel Martinelli, 16th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man City (A; April 26)
          Incident: John Stones goal awarded after incorrect offside, 45th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Newcastle (A; May 7)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, no handball by Jakub Kiwior, 7th minute - FOR

          Crystal Palace -1

          Overturns: 10
          Rejected overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 2
          Leading to goals against: 3
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: -2
          Subjective decisions for: 4
          Subjective decisions against: 2
          Net subjective score: +2
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

          Game: Aston Villa (H; Aug. 20)
          Incident: Jeffrey Schlupp goal ruled out for offside in the build-up against Odsonne Edouard, 25th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty conceded (scored on the rebound by Wilfried Zaha) for handball by Lucas Digne, 55th minute - FOR

          Game: Newcastle (A; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Tyrick Mitchell own goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, 51st minute - FOR

          Game: Everton (A; Oct. 22)
          Incident: Anthony Gordon goal awarded after incorrect offside, 63rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (A; Nov. 6)
          Incident: Penalty for a foul by Marc Guehi on Michail Antonio cancelled, 81st minute - FOR

          Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Nov. 12)
          Incident: Morgan Gibbs-White goal awarded after incorrect offside, 54th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Fulham (H; Dec. 26)
          Incident: Overturn rejected, no handball by Aleksandar Mitrovic before Tim Ream goal, goal stands, 71st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (A; Feb. 4)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Will Hughes, 4th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Casemiro sent off for violent conduct against Will Hughes, 70th minute - FOR

          Game: Brighton (H; Feb. 11)
          Incident: Pervis Estupinan goal ruled out for offside, 32nd minute - FOR

          Game: Aston Villa (A; March 4)
          Incident: Wilfried Zaha goal ruled out for offside, 4th minute - AGAINST

          Manchester United -1

          Overturns: 9
          Leading to goals for: 2
          Disallowed goals for: 2
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: +1
          Subjective decisions for: 2
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: -1
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 2 / 0

          Game: Arsenal (H; Sept. 4)
          Incident: Gabriel Martinelli goal disallowed for a foul in the buildup by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen, 12th minute - FOR

          Game: Everton (A; Oct. 9)
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 80th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Nottm Forest (H; Dec. 27)
          Incident: Willy Boly goal disallowed for offside, 40th minute - FOR

          Game: Wolves (A; Dec. 31)
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 84th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Crystal Palace (H; Feb. 4)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Bruno Fernandes) for handball against Will Hughes, 4th minute - FOR
          Incident: Casemiro sent off for violent conduct against Will Hughes, 70th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leicester (H; Feb. 19)
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - FOR

          Game: Southampton (H; March 12)
          Incident: Casemiro sent off for tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, 34th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brighton (A; May 4)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball against Luke Shaw, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Southampton -1

          Overturns: 7
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 3
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: 0
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 0
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

          Game: Aston Villa (H; Jan. 21)
          Incident: James Ward-Prowse goal disallowed for a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey, 63rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (A; March 12)
          Incident: Casemiro sent off for tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, 34th minute - FOR

          Game: West Ham (A; April 2)
          Incident: Nayef Aguerd goal allowed after incorrect offside, 25th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Bournemouth (H; April 27)
          Incident: Che Adams goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Newcastle (A; April 30)
          Incident: Callum Wilson goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - FOR

          Game: Nottingham Forest (A; May 8)
          Incident: Felipe goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Brighton (A; May 21)
          Incident: Theo Walcott goal ruled out for offside, 62nd minute - AGAINST

          Wolves -1

          Overturns: 8
          Rejected overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 2
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: +3
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 5
          Net subjective score: -2
          Penalties for / against: 2 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 2 / 0

          Game: Newcastle (H; Aug. 28)
          Incident: Raul Jimenez goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Pedro Neto on Ryan Fraser, 81st minute - AGAINST

          Game: Nottm Forest (H; Oct. 15)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball against Harry Toffolo, 52nd minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Brennan Johnson) for a foul by Matheus Nunes on Ryan Yates, 75th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brentford (A; Oct. 30)
          Incident: Diego Costa sent off for violent conduct against Ben Mee, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brighton (H; Nov. 5)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball by Lewis Dunk, 30th minute - FOR

          Game: Man United (H; Dec. 31)
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal disallowed for handball, 84th minute - FOR

          Game: Liverpool (A; March 1)
          Incident: Darwin Nunez goal ruled out for a foul by Diogo Jota on Max Kilman, 65th minute - FOR

          Game: Leeds (H; March 18)
          Incident: Jonny sent off for challenge on Luke Ayling, 82nd minute - AGAINST
          Overturn rejected: No foul on Adama Traore in buildup to Rodrigo goal, 97th minute - AGAINST

          Leeds United -2

          Overturns: 9
          Rejected overturn: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 4
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: -3
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: 0
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 2
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 1

          Game: Brentford (A; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ivan Toney) for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney, 25th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Bryan Mbeumo goal awarded after incorrect offside, 80th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Arsenal (H; Oct. 16)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Patrick Bamford) for handball against William Saliba, 60th minute - FOR
          Incident: Penalty cancelled and red card against Gabriel downgraded to yellow; no foul on Bamford, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (H; Jan. 4)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Lucas Paqueta) for a foul by Pascal Struijk on Jarrod Bowen, 44th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Aston Villa (A; Jan. 13)
          Incident: Emiliano Buendia goal awarded after incorrect offside, 64th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Wolves (A; March 18)
          Incident: Jonny sent off for challenge on Luke Ayling, 82nd minute - FOR
          Overturn rejected: No foul on Adama Traore in buildup to Rodrigo goal, 97th minute - FOR

          Game: Leicester (H; April 25)
          Incident: Youri Tielemans goal ruled out for offside against Boubakary Soumare, 7th minute - FOR

          Game: Bournemouth (A; April 30)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, handball by Matias Vina outside the penalty area, 4th minute - AGAINST

          Leicester -2

          Overturns: 14
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 2
          Leading to goals against: 4
          Disallowed goals against: 3
          Net goal score: -2
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: 0
          Penalties for / against: 1 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Arsenal (A; Aug. 13)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after Aaron Ramsdale judged not to have fouled Jamie Vardy, 43rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Chelsea (A; Aug. 27)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled for offside in the build-up against Kai Havertz, 12th minute - FOR

          Game: Brighton (A; Sept. 4)
          Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for offside in the buildup against Enock Mwepu, 47th minute - FOR

          Game: Tottenham (A; Sept. 17)
          Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Youri Tielemans) for encroachment by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 6th minute - FOR
          Incident: Son Heung-Min goal allowed after incorrect offside, 86th minute - AGAINST

          Game: West Ham (A; Nov. 12)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Youri Tielemans) for a foul by Craig Dawson on Patson Daka, 38th minute - FOR

          Game: Nottingham Forest (A; Jan. 14)
          Incident: Brennan Johnson goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Tottenham (H; Feb. 11)
          Incident: Harvey Barnes goal ruled out for offside, 70th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (A; Feb. 19)
          Incident: Marcus Rashford goal awarded after incorrect offside, 56th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Arsenal (H; Feb. 25)
          Incident: Leandro Trossard goal ruled out for a foul in the buildup by Ben White on Danny Ward, 26th minute - FOR

          Game: Chelsea (H; March 11)
          Incident: Joao Felix goal ruled out for offside, 34th minute - FOR

          Game: Aston Villa (H; April 4)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after Patson Daka ruled to have fouled Ollie Watkins, rather than the other way around, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man City (A; April 15)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for handball by Wilfred Ndidi, 10th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leeds (A; April 25)
          Incident: Youri Tielemans goal ruled out for offside against Boubakary Soumare, 7th minute - AGAINST

          Manchester City -3

          Overturns: 9
          Leading to goals for: 3
          Disallowed goals for: 3
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: 2
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: -1
          Penalties for / against: 2 / 0
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Newcastle (A; Aug. 21)
          Incident: Miguel Almiron goal allowed after being originally ruled out for offside, 28th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Kieran Trippier red card for challenge on Kevin De Bruyne downgraded to yellow, 73rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Liverpool (A; Oct. 16)
          Incident: Phil Foden goal ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho, 53rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brighton (H; Oct. 22)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for a foul by Lewis Dunk on Bernardo Silva, 39th minute - FOR

          Game: Fulham (H; Nov. 5)
          Incident: Erling Haaland goal ruled out for offside, 74th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Arsenal (A; Feb. 15)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after Gabriel foul, Erling Haaland offside, 56th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leicester (H; April 15)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for handball by Wilfred Ndidi, 10th minute - FOR

          Game: Arsenal (H; April 26)
          Incident: John Stones goal awarded after incorrect offside, 45th minute - FOR

          Game: Chelsea (H; May 21)
          Incident: Julian Alvarez ruled out for handball against Riyad Mahrez, 74th minute - AGAINST

          Tottenham -3

          Overturns: 9
          Leading to goals for: 1
          Disallowed goals for: 2
          Leading to goals against: 1
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: 0
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 3
          Net subjective score: -2
          Penalties for / against: 0 / 1
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: West Ham (A; Aug. 31)
          Incident: Penalty for handball against Aaron Cresswell cancelled, 16th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Fulham (H; Sept. 3)
          Incident: Richarlison goal ruled out for offside, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Leicester (H; Sept. 17)
          Incident: Penalty retaken (scored by Youri Tielemans) for encroachment by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 6th minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Son Heung-Min goal allowed after incorrect offside, 86th minute - FOR

          Game: Leicester (A; Feb. 11)
          Incident: Harvey Barnes goal ruled out for offside, 70th minute - FOR

          Game: Chelsea (H; Feb. 26)
          Incident: Hakim Ziyech red card for violent conduct against Emerson Royal cancelled, 45th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Nottingham Forest (H; March 11)
          Incident: Richarlison ruled out for offside, 3rd minute - AGAINST
          Incident: Penalty awarded (missed by Andre Ayew) for handball by Dejan Kulusevski, 90th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brighton (H; April 8)
          Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for handball, 55th minute - FOR

          Brighton -5

          Overturns: 13
          Leading to goals for: 3
          Disallowed goals for: 4
          Leading to goals against: 3
          Disallowed goals against: 2
          Net goal score: -2
          Subjective decisions for: 3
          Subjective decisions against: 5
          Net subjective score: -2
          Penalties for / against: 3 / 3
          Red cards for / against: 0 / 0

          Game: Fulham (A; Aug. 30)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for a foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid on Pervis Estupinan, 57th minute - FOR

          Game: Leicester (H; Sept. 4)
          Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for offside in the buildup against Enock Mwepu, 47th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Liverpool (A; Oct. 1)
          Incident: Roberto Firmino goal allowed after incorrect offside against Mohamed Salah, 33rd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man City (A; Oct. 22)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Erling Haaland) for a foul by Lewis Dunk on Bernardo Silva, 39th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Wolves (A; Nov. 5)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Ruben Neves) for handball by Lewis Dunk, 30th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Arsenal (H; Dec. 31)
          Incident: Kaoru Mitoma goal ruled out for offside, 89th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Liverpool (H; Jan. 14)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled after foul by Alisson on Solly March, offside against March, 40th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Crystal Palace (A; Feb. 11)
          Incident: Pervis Estupinan goal ruled out for offside, 32nd minute - AGAINST

          Game: Brentford (H; April 1)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball by Aaron Hickey, 86th minute - FOR

          Game: Tottenham (A; April 8)
          Incident: Alexis Mac Allister goal disallowed for handball, 55th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Nottingham Forest (A; April 26)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Morgan Gibbs-White) for handball against Lewis Dunk, 88th minute - AGAINST

          Game: Man United (H; May 4)
          Incident: Penalty awarded (scored by Alexis Mac Allister) for handball against Luke Shaw, 90th minute - FOR

          Game: Southampton (H; May 21)
          Incident: Theo Walcott goal ruled out for offside, 62nd minute - FOR