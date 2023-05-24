Mark Ogden explains why it's a tough call picking England's squad for Gareth Southgate for the Euro qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. (2:05)

Who deserves a spot in the England Euro 2024 squad? (2:05)

Raheem Sterling has been left out of England's squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers with Eberechi Eze and Lewis Dunk have been selected.

Sterling has endured a frustrating season after completing a move from Manchester City to Chelsea in the summer, contributing only nine goals in all competitions.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

However, Southgate told a news conference that Sterling's fitness was the main reason for being left out of the squad to face Malta and North Macedonia.

"I spoke with him a week or so ago, a general catch-up," Southgate said. "He's not happy physically with his condition. He's been carrying a hamstring problem.

"He doesn't think he's operating at the level he needs."

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace star Eze has earned his first senior call up following an impressive campaign.

Brighton defender Dunk is rewarded for his performances that have helped his club achieve European football next season while Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also named in the squad.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson