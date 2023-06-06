Kerala Blasters "temporarily pause" women's football team's operations

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters has announced a "temporary pause" of its women's football team's operations owing to the financial sanctions levied on the club after the men's team walkout during the Indian Super League semifinal last season.

Blasters announced the decision via a statement on Tuesday, two days after the All India Football Federation rejected their appeal against the Rs 4 crore fine imposed on them for walking off during their match against Bengaluru FC in the ISL play offs on March 3. The AIFF also rejected Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic's appeal against the fine of Rs 5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him.

The statement read, "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our Women's Team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation. While we respect the authority and decisions of the federation, we cannot deny our disappointment at the impact it is likely to have across various functions of our Club."

Blasters added that they could not "continue our women's team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matter. The decision to pause their activities was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the current circumstances. Not to mention, the Club is still awaiting further sanctions from the league body as well that are only likely to augment the financial impact on the Club."

The club further mentioned that this was a "temporary setback", and that the women's team would be reinstated "upon closure of this matter in its entirety."

India goalkeeper and former captain Aditi Chauhan questioned the decision, saying, "So the men's team gets a fine for what they did and the money comes from the women's team budget by shutting it down? Great, that's how women's football will develop in india. Horrible!"