Why a move to Real Madrid is a 'no-brainer' for Jude Bellingham (1:52)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham for a fee of around €100 million plus €20m in add-ons, sources have told ESPN.

The club already had the green light from the 19-year-old since weeks ago and have now taken the final step to make the England international one of the signings of the summer transfer window.

Madrid beat competition from Manchester City -- and previously Liverpool -- to land Bellingham, one of European football's hottest prospects.

The Spanish giants are looking to strengthen this summer after finishing second behind Barcelona in LaLiga and being eliminated by City in the Champions League semifinals.

The teenager will join youngsters Eduardo Camavinga -- signed in 2021 -- and Aurelien Tchouameni -- signed in 2022 -- as Madrid renew their midfield.

ESPN reported last month that Madrid were optimistic of beating City to the signing, and club representatives then flew to Germany for face-to-face talks with Dortmund.

The race to land Bellingham has been fierce, with Liverpool and City both seen as favourites at different times over the last season before Madrid pulled ahead.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020.

In three years in Germany he has become one of the Bundesliga's best players, making 31 league appearances this season and scoring eight goals, and even captaining the side.

He starred for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting all five of their games.

Madrid have pursued a policy of signing emerging talents in recent years, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Federico Valverde and Camavinga now established as key first-team players.

Bellingham is not expected to be the last arrival at the Bernabeu this summer, as Madrid are also looking to improve the squad in a number of positions, including signing a replacement for forward Karim Benzema, who joined Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad this month.