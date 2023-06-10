Manchester City were dealt a major blow when Kevin De Bruyne was forced off injured during the first half of Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan.

It is the second time De Bruyne's participation in the Champions League final has been cut short after he was also substituted because of injury during Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea in 2021.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Belgium midfielder was substituted after 36 minutes against Inter in Istanbul after picking up a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old was assessed by medical staff on the pitch before trying to continue but in the end was forced off and replaced with Phil Foden.

Against Chelsea in 2021, De Bruyne suffered a facial injury after a collision with defender Antonio Rudiger. Post-match tests revealed a fractured nose and eye socket.

Manchester City were being held 0-0 by Inter at half-time as their bid to win a first Champions League title and complete the treble hung in the balance.

Earlier, De Bruyne's perfectly angled and weighted pass had sent Erling Haaland into space in the penalty area for a powerful left-foot shot that Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana blocked with his left arm.

As De Bruyne walked toward the touchline, Man City coach Pep Guardiola came on to the pitch to greet his player. Guardiola patted the dejected De Bruyne's lowered head.

De Bruyne, who turns 32 later this month, has never won the Champions League.

He placed third in voting for the Ballon d'Or award in 2022, awarded in October to Karim Benzema with Sadio Mané in second place.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.